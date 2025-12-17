Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

Bulletproof Scorpio Sparks Panic At MDU Campus | X

Rohtak: A sudden wave of fear and panic spread across Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), one of the leading educational institutions in Haryana, after a group of audacious criminals allegedly entered the Rohtak campus in a bulletproof Scorpio and triggered fears of a violent attack. According to the report of Punjab Kesari, the incident occurred on Wednesday and was captured by people standing nearby. Now, the video is going viral on social media.

All the accused, according to the Punjab Kesari report, are the same criminals who were previously arrested for opening fire on a student inside the campus. Recently out on bail, they returned with an intention to strike again. The miscreants came fully prepared with a bulletproof vehicle to save themselves from retaliation.

However, things went against their expectations as students showed exemplary unity and bravery. Finding the campus teeming with students, the attackers panicked and faced stiff resistance from students. As students tried to encircle the vehicle, the miscreants fled the scene at top speed.

In their desperate flight, the attackers recklessly drove across campus, hitting a lot of parked teachers' and students' cars. Many cars were terribly damaged, further heightening the state of fear and outrage among those present.

The shocking incident has brought the MDU administration under intense public scrutiny. According to the report by Punjab Kesari, this is the first time in university history that outside elements entered the campus through high-tech means in a bulletproof vehicle. Now, questions are being raised about campus security and preparedness at the administrative level.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala share video

Reacting strongly, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala shared the viral video on X and wrote, "Is this the law and order situation in the state? That the miscreants who came with the intention of attacking have now entered the university in a bulletproof vehicle? State CM @NayabSainiBJP ji... what will you say in response to this? If action is to be taken, then the first action should be taken against the goon elements who travel in bulletproof vehicles."

Police investigation underway

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle's registration number and confirm the identities of the accused.