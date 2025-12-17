 Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

Panic erupted at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Haryana, after armed miscreants entered the campus in a bulletproof Scorpio, allegedly planning an attack. As per Punjab Kesari, students bravely resisted, forcing them to flee after ramming parked vehicles. The incident has raised serious questions over campus security, with police probing CCTV footage.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Bulletproof Scorpio Sparks Panic At MDU Campus | X

Rohtak: A sudden wave of fear and panic spread across Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), one of the leading educational institutions in Haryana, after a group of audacious criminals allegedly entered the Rohtak campus in a bulletproof Scorpio and triggered fears of a violent attack. According to the report of Punjab Kesari, the incident occurred on Wednesday and was captured by people standing nearby. Now, the video is going viral on social media.

All the accused, according to the Punjab Kesari report, are the same criminals who were previously arrested for opening fire on a student inside the campus. Recently out on bail, they returned with an intention to strike again. The miscreants came fully prepared with a bulletproof vehicle to save themselves from retaliation.

However, things went against their expectations as students showed exemplary unity and bravery. Finding the campus teeming with students, the attackers panicked and faced stiff resistance from students. As students tried to encircle the vehicle, the miscreants fled the scene at top speed.

In their desperate flight, the attackers recklessly drove across campus, hitting a lot of parked teachers' and students' cars. Many cars were terribly damaged, further heightening the state of fear and outrage among those present.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC To Start 3 New Dialysis Centres Under PPP Model, Free Treatment For Poor Patients
Mumbai News: BMC To Start 3 New Dialysis Centres Under PPP Model, Free Treatment For Poor Patients
'Kya Sundar Lag Raha...': Sunita Ahuja Gushes Over Akshaye Khanna After Watching Dhurandhar During Pap Interaction At Mumbai Airport- VIDEO
'Kya Sundar Lag Raha...': Sunita Ahuja Gushes Over Akshaye Khanna After Watching Dhurandhar During Pap Interaction At Mumbai Airport- VIDEO
IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due to Excessive Fog In Lucknow
IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due to Excessive Fog In Lucknow
Mumbai Food Guide: 5 Must-Visit Weekend Brunch Spots In SoBo
Mumbai Food Guide: 5 Must-Visit Weekend Brunch Spots In SoBo
Read Also
IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here
article-image

The shocking incident has brought the MDU administration under intense public scrutiny. According to the report by Punjab Kesari, this is the first time in university history that outside elements entered the campus through high-tech means in a bulletproof vehicle. Now, questions are being raised about campus security and preparedness at the administrative level.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala share video

Reacting strongly, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala shared the viral video on X and wrote, "Is this the law and order situation in the state? That the miscreants who came with the intention of attacking have now entered the university in a bulletproof vehicle? State CM @NayabSainiBJP ji... what will you say in response to this? If action is to be taken, then the first action should be taken against the goon elements who travel in bulletproof vehicles."

Police investigation underway

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle's registration number and confirm the identities of the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here

IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here

Kerala CM Vs Governor Tiff Blows Over As Ciza Thomas Assumes Charge As KTU Vice Chancellor

Kerala CM Vs Governor Tiff Blows Over As Ciza Thomas Assumes Charge As KTU Vice Chancellor

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 714 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process &...

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 714 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process &...