IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here

IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 | ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is accepting applications for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs for the January session. Qualified applicants can submit applications for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs on the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Aspirants can verify their registration status by entering their enrolment number, programme code, and date of birth into the IGNOU portal.

Applicants from India and abroad can apply for over 200 programmes in a variety of areas. These courses provide flexible learning options, making them appropriate for a variety of schedules and job responsibilities.

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should fulfil the eligibility requirements to submit applications for various programs. For undergraduate studies, candidates must have completed the Class 12 (10+2) test from a recognised board. Postgraduate studies require a bachelor's degree from a reputable university. Some diploma and certificate courses may also require relevant job experience or other prerequisite certifications.

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025: Documents required

The following documents are required for the application form:

1. Photograph

2. Signature

3. Relevant Educational Qualification certificate

4. Experience Certificate (if any)

5. Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC

IGNOU ODL Registration 2025: Application fees

The registration fee is non-refundable. However, the fee paid will be refunded prior to the confirmation of admission. If a cancellation request is received after admission confirmation, an amount equivalent to 15% of the programme fee, subject to a maximum deduction of ₹2,000, will be deducted from the refundable amount. In cases where a student has opted for a soft copy of the study material, the refund will be processed after deducting only the registration fee.

If a student who has availed a fee exemption and paid only the registration and development fees submits a cancellation request, only the development fee will be refunded. No fee refund will be admissible after 60 days from the closing date of admissions. The fee can be paid through Credit Card (Master/Visa), Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay), or Net Banking.

About the IGNOU ODL Exam

The IGNOU ODL enrolment for the January session provides an excellent opportunity for learners seeking flexible education. IGNOU's diverse course offerings aim to suit a variety of learning needs and make higher education more accessible to a wider spectrum of students.