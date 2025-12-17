DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 714 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 | dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has opened the online application process for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2025. Aspirants can submit applications online on the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application window has been opened today, December 17, 2025. The last date to submit the form is January 15, 2026.

The DSSSB MTS 2025 recruitment provides an excellent chance for those seeking government employment.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The DSSSB MTS 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 714 vacancies across multiple categories. Of these, 302 posts are reserved for the General category, 77 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 212 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 70 for Scheduled Caste (SC), and 53 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should have completed Matriculation (Class 10) or an equivalent exam from a certified board. The minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 27, as of November 7, 2025. Age relaxation will be implemented in accordance with DSSSB rules.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for DSSSB MTS 2025 will be conducted in multiple stages to ensure fair assessment of applicants. Candidates will first have to appear for a written examination, followed by document verification for those who qualify. The final stage will be a medical examination to confirm fitness before appointment.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” section and then click on the DSSSB MTS 2025 notification.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the required details, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC, ST, and female applicants are excluded from paying the cost. Payment can be completed online using a debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or other digital forms.