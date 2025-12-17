AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 Soon | allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is anticipated to issue the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 shortly on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. This final answer key is for applicants who took the exam on November 30th, 2025. Once the final answer key is out, the AIBE 20 result 2025 will be declared.

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the final answer key, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “AIBE 20 Final Answer Key” or “AIBE 20 Result 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Now, the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

AIBE 20 2025: Important dates

The tentative answer key was released on December 3, 2025, and applicants could raise objections until December 10, 2025, 11:59 PM.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Objection window

The objection window has been closed, and now the BCI has begun a rigorous evaluation of all objections submitted by applicants. Each objection is reviewed for legal accuracy and accompanying documents.

Valid differences will cause corrections to the tentative key. Once the process is completed, the final answer key will be released and used as a binding reference for result preparation. No other challenges will be considered.

AIBE 20 Result 2025

The AIBE 20 result 2025 will be calculated solely using the final answer key. Based on previous cycles, the result is expected between January and February 2026. Candidates who qualify will be given a Certificate of Practice, allowing them legal permission to practice in courts throughout India.