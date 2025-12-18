 AILET Counselling 2026 Schedule Released By NLU Delhi At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Full Schedule Here
NLU Delhi has released the AILET Counselling 2026 schedule. Eligible candidates can register online from December 19 to 27, 2025, through nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Provisional merit lists will be issued between January and May 2026.

AILET Counselling 2026 Schedule: The counselling schedule for AILET 2026 has been made public by National Law University, Delhi today, December 18, 2025. AILET counselling is available to candidates who have passed the law entrance exam. After leaving, they can visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to view the All India Law Entrance Test counselling schedule for 2026.

They should be aware that NLU Delhi will compile a list of candidates who are eligible to attend counselling. Candidates must register online by providing information and paying fees in order to take part in AILET 2026 counselling.

AILET Counselling 2026 Schedule: Important dates

AILET Counselling Invites: December 19, 2025

AILET Counselling Registration: December 19 to December 27, 2025

AILET Counselling Registration Fee Payment: December 19 to December 27, 2025

AILET First Provisional Merit List: January 8, 2026

AILET Second Provisional Merit List: January 21, 2026

AILET Third Provisional Merit List: February 4, 2026

AILET Fourth Provisional Merit List: May 5, 2026

Note: The above dates are expected and subject to change.

AILET Counselling 2026 Schedule: Registration fees

The counselling registration fee applies to both BA LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes.

General Category: ₹30,000

SC / ST / OBC / EWS / PwD Categories: ₹20,000

AILET Counselling 2026 Schedule: Steps to register for AILET counselling

The official website will have a link to sign up for AILET counselling. To register for AILET counselling, candidates can follow these procedures:

Step 1: Go to nationallawuniveritydelhi.in, the official website.

Step 2: Check out the AILET 2026 counselling invite list now.

Step 3: Fill out the AILET counselling form, upload the required files, and pay the fees if you are accepted.

Step 4: Additionally, print off the counselling form for your records.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

