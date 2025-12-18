Palghar News: Virar Police Book 57-Year-Old For Illegal Allopathy Practice At Health Centre Without Qualifications

Virar Police Book 57-Year-Old For Illegal Allopathy Practice At Health Centre Without Qualifications | Representational Image

Palghar: Virar Police have registered a case against a 57-year-old man for allegedly practising allopathic medicine without the required qualifications at a health care centre in Virar East.

The accused has been identified as Bhagwant Basappa Kate (57), a resident of Devi Darshan Society, Paranjape Complex, Virar East. The case has been registered at Virar Police Station under Section 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by Dr Riddhi Ashok Patil (34), a medical professional residing at Harmony Residency, Virar East. Acting on the complaint, police visited Aai Health Care Centre at Sahakarnagar, Virar East, on December 17 at around 1 pm.

During the inspection, the accused was found running the clinic and prescribing allopathic medicines despite possessing only a certificate from the Electropathy Medicos of India Council, which does not authorise allopathic practice. Police also found that medical certificates issued from the centre carried a doctor designation and stamp, despite the accused not holding an MBBS or recognised allopathic qualification.

Police seized several medical instruments and medicines from the clinic, including scalpels, scissors, forceps, syringes, needles, tablets, syrups, a doctor’s stamp and medical certificate books. Officials also noted the absence of mandatory approvals, including biomedical waste management certification and clearance from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

No arrest has been made so far. Further investigation is being carried out by Virar Police.

Police said the action was taken to curb illegal medical practices that pose a serious risk to public health.

