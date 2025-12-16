Public Health At Risk As Unhygienic Chicken Fry Stalls Operate Freely Across Vasai-Virar | Representational Image

Vasai-Virar: It is being alleged by local residents that "Chicken Fry" is being openly sold on numerous handcarts along the roadsides in the Vasai-Virar area, and shockingly, this chicken is often several days old, stale, and rotting. As this business operates daily without any regard for cleanliness, health standards, or permits, the issue of public health has come to the forefront.

Raw chicken is kept exposed on these handcarts, sitting in the sun, dust, and surrounded by flies. This chicken is then lightly seasoned with spices, fried in oil, and sold to customers. This practice heightens the risk of food poisoning, stomach aches, dysentery, vomiting, and other serious illnesses.

Crucially, these stalls use neither gloves nor head coverings, and clean water is often unavailable. Some citizens even report that foul-smelling chicken is being used. The risk is further increased as children, the working class, and young people consume these food items in large numbers.

Citizens are demanding that the Municipal Corporation's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Department take this issue seriously. They urge prompt inspection and action against the offending stalls, warning that a major health crisis may otherwise occur in the future.

Meanwhile, angry questions are being raised: "Are people's lives being toyed with for a few rupees in profit, while the administration turns a blind eye?"

