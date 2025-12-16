Bhiwandi Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critical After Falling From Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Near Kalyan Naka, Safety Lapses Under Scanner | VIDEO

Rajiv Gandhi Flyover in Bhiwandi comes under safety scrutiny after a motorcyclist falls from the elevated road near Kalyan Naka | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 16: A late-night accident on the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover in Bhiwandi has once again brought flyover safety under scrutiny after a 28-year-old motorcyclist fell from the flyover while travelling towards Kalyan Naka. The injured rider was referred in a critical condition to Thane Civil Hospital after suffering severe head injuries.

Victim Identified, Accident Occurs Near Kalyan Naka

The victim has been identified as Rohit Khairnar (28), a resident of Atlanta Building in the Bhadwad area of Bhiwandi. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred late on Monday night when Khairnar was riding his Pulsar motorcycle towards his residence.

Bike Loses Control On Sharp Curve

As Khairnar reached a curved stretch of the flyover near Kalyan Naka, he allegedly lost control of the bike due to the sharp turn and plunged from the flyover, landing on the road in front of the Traffic Office below.

Passersby Rush Injured Rider To Hospital

Passersby and auto-rickshaw drivers at the spot immediately rushed to help and shifted the injured rider to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, Bhiwandi. Doctors, after providing primary treatment, referred him to Thane Civil Hospital, citing deep and serious head injuries.

Police Register Accident Case

The Bhiwandi City Police Station has registered an accident case and initiated further investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap.

Civic Activists Blame BNMC For Safety Lapses

The incident has triggered criticism from civic activists, who have blamed the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) for failing to implement adequate safety measures on the flyover.

Social activist Parmeshwar Ambure alleged that despite spending nearly Rs 10 crore on repairs and an additional Rs 2 crore on painting and beautification, the civic body has ignored the need for safety walls or crash barriers, even as accidents continue to occur.

“The municipal corporation is spending crores on repairs and cosmetic work, but no attention is being paid to constructing safety walls like those in Mumbai and Thane. Human lives are being put at risk,” Ambure said.

BNMC Cites Over-Speeding As Primary Cause

Responding to the allegations, City Engineer Jameel Patel told The Free Press Journal that there is currently no proposal for constructing safety walls on the flyover. He attributed such accidents primarily to over-speeding.

“Most accidents on the flyover are due to excessive speed. Motorcyclists should ride cautiously and maintain control while using the flyover,” Patel said.

Also Watch:

Debate Over Flyover Safety Rekindled

As investigations continue, the incident has reignited debate over road safety, civic responsibility, and the urgent need for preventive infrastructure on one of Bhiwandi’s busiest flyovers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/