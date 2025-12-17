Maharashtra Emerges As Key Synthetic Drug Manufacturing Hotspot: DRI Report | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: In the year 2024–25, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) effected 134 drug seizure cases, recovering 11,112 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances across the country.

Agency officials said the rise of the internet and dark web marketplaces has revolutionised the sale and consumption of drugs. The anonymity of online platforms, along with the use of cryptocurrencies, provides a secure and difficult-to-trace environment for sales.

Metro airports vulnerable; syndicates shift to Tier-II hubs

The agency also stated that major metropolitan airports remain the most vulnerable points for drug smuggling through air routes. However, syndicates have increasingly begun exploiting Tier-II airports for the movement of drugs such as hydroponic weed and synthetic substances.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP emerge as synthetic drug hotspots

Further, states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have become hotspots for setting up clandestine laboratories to produce synthetic drugs and precursors such as mephedrone and alprazolam.

Liquid cocaine, body concealment pose new enforcement challenges

“The rise of darknet-based distribution and illicit labs used to manufacture mephedrone and amphetamine-type substances signals evolving trafficking patterns. Emerging drug trafficking trends include liquid cocaine, body concealment cases, fentanyl precursors, and increased smuggling of hydroponic weed. Traffickers now use advanced concealment methods and encrypted communications, complicating enforcement,” the DRI stated in its report.

“Organised crime syndicates use a variety of sophisticated methods to move drugs across borders via air, land and sea routes. The final stage is sale and consumption, and the rise of the internet and dark web marketplaces has revolutionised this stage. The anonymity of online platforms, along with the use of cryptocurrencies, provides a secure and difficult-to-trace environment for sales. Given its geographical location, India is emerging as a major hub for drug trafficking—serving both as a transit point and as a destination for various illicit drugs,” the report added.

Air routes dominate cocaine trafficking, women carriers increasingly used

Speaking about cocaine-related cases, the report stated, “The majority of cocaine seizures made by the DRI involved trafficking through air routes, predominantly carried out by nationals from African countries. Traffickers employ various methods of concealment, including hiding the drug in baggage, garments, eatables such as chocolates, and most notably through body concealment, especially by ingesting cocaine in capsule form. Among these methods, body concealment has proven to be the most prevalent and poses considerable challenges for law enforcement due to its difficulty in identification.”

The report further noted an emerging trend of cocaine being smuggled in liquid form. “In this modus operandi, cocaine is dissolved in substances such as flavoured drinks, oils, shampoos or other liquids to disguise its presence and evade detection. Once smuggled, the liquid is processed to extract cocaine in its solid form for sale. This method makes detection difficult with conventional scanning or field tests, posing a new challenge for enforcement agencies. It has also been observed that female foreign nationals are more often employed as carriers in cocaine trafficking compared to males,” the report stated.

Thailand cannabis policy fuels hydroponic weed inflow

The DRI also highlighted that policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have increased accessibility, creating new opportunities for traffickers.

“This has led to rising instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes. With declining profits in gold smuggling, many traffickers have shifted to narcotics, leveraging their existing networks in Thailand and neighbouring countries. Most cases involved smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports, following a common modus operandi: vacuum-sealed packets of hydroponic weed concealed in food items such as wafers and cornflakes, and in clothes,” the report said.

Drug seizures by DRI in 2024–25

. 9.69 kg opium

. 6.93 kg methaqualone

. 22.85 kg heroin

. 26 kg morphine

. 47.34 kg hydroponic cannabis

. 66.42 kg cocaine

. 70.46 kg hashish/charas

. 74.05 kg amphetamine

. 118.09 kg ephedrine/pseudoephedrine

. 198.44 kg mephedrone

. 258.42 kg methamphetamine

. 8,952.72 kg ganja

