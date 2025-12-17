 Mumbai: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries In Gas Cylinder Blast In Mankhurd Chawl | Video
Two persons were injured after a gas cylinder blast inside a room of a chawl in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Tuesday afternoon. The explosion damaged part of the roof. Locals rushed the injured to civic-run Sion Hospital. One victim suffered around 30% burns, while the other sustained about 25% burn injuries.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries In Gas Cylinder Blast In Mankhurd Chawl | Video | X @HathodaPost

Mumbai: Two persons sustained burn injuries following a gas cylinder blast in a chawl at Mankhurd on Tuesday afternoon. Both the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 3.40 pm on 30 Feet Road in Janata Nagar, near Madina Hospital, Mankhurd. According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder explosion took place inside a room, resulting in damage to a portion of the roof.

Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to Sion Hospital for medical treatment. The injured have been identified as Prithviipal Jaspal (40), who sustained approximately 30 per cent burn injuries, and Rajesh Khichad (25), who suffered around 25 per cent burns.

