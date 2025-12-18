Mumbai: Piling Machine Topples At Dadar Construction Site, Crashes into Residential Building; FIR Filed Against Developer & Contractors | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A major accident was reported in Dadar West after a piling machine at an under-construction site toppled and crashed into a neighbouring residential building, causing extensive property damage and panic among residents. The incident occurred on Sayani Road–Prabhadevi Road, opposite Ravindra Natya Mandir, where a new building project of Incline Estate Properties LLP is underway.

About The Accident

According to the police, the accident occurred on December 16 between 4:45 pm and 4:50 pm, while piling work was in progress. The heavy piling machine lost balance and fell sideways, colliding with the adjacent Udayan Darshan Cooperative Housing Society building. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported; however, the residential building suffered significant structural and property damage.

Case Registered

Following the incident, the Dadar police have registered a case against the developer of Incline Estate Properties LLP and other responsible individuals for alleged negligence and violation of safety norms.

As per the FIR, the accused include; Jitendra Jain, Developer, Incline Estate Properties LLP, Majid Khan and Chandan Hulawale, Piling Contractors, Amit Sanghvi, Project Engineer, Priyanka Rodrix, Project Manager, Mohammed Tausif Mohammed Wasif, Piling Crane Operator and Ashfaq, Helper.

The complainant, Medha Ranjit Rajadhyaksha, 66, a homemaker residing alone in Flat A-403 of Udayan Darshan Co-operative Housing Society, stated that the piling work was being carried out without adequate safety measures, posing a constant risk to neighbouring residents.

Rajadhyaksha alleged that despite repeated complaints by the society’s managing committee regarding safety lapses, the builder and supervisors failed to take corrective measures. She further stated that the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had allegedly issued an order to stop the piling work due to safety concerns, which was allegedly ignored by the construction company.

On the day of the incident, workers were present inside her flat for painting work when the piling machine struck the front window of her apartment. The impact produced a loud noise and caused the entire building to shake “like an earthquake,” triggering panic among residents.

At the time of the accident, residents from upper floors, including Binel Bilakhia, wife of a resident living above Rajadhyaksha’s flat, were inside their home along with two children. The sudden impact caused severe mental shock, leaving them terrified and trembling with fear.

The accident resulted in major damage to the bedroom window, external walls, curtains, and the society’s main structure. The complainant has estimated the loss at approximately Rs20 lakh, though the actual extent of damage is yet to be determined.

Post-incident, society secretary Harpreet Singh, 63, accompanied the complainant to the Dadar police station and stated that the building experienced a strong tremor due to the impact. He expressed concerns about possible structural damage and said a structural audit would be necessary to assess the building’s safety.

The society had granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Incline Estate Properties LLP for piling work, subject to strict safety conditions. These included installing protective metal sheets to reduce noise and dust disturbance.

However, the FIR alleges that the builder failed to comply with these conditions and deliberately ignored repeated follow-ups by the society. It was also alleged that construction activities were carried out late at night, causing noise and air pollution and endangering residents’ health.

Read Also Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Court Issues Arrest Warrant

Police stated that the accused carried out construction and piling work negligently and recklessly, without implementing mandatory safety measures, thereby endangering the lives of nearby residents.

A case has been registered under Sections 125, 290, 3(5), and 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/