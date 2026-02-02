 Palghar Police Reunite Family After Decade-Long Separation
Palghar police reunited a 39-year-old man with his family nearly 10 years after he went missing in 2016 following a dispute with his parents. Traced in Delhi under Operation Muskan-14 using technical and human intelligence, the case highlights the success of reopening long-pending missing person investigations.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Palghar: The police have successfully reunited a man with his family a decade after he went missing, following a special operation to reopen and solve long-pending cases, officials said on Sunday.

Missing Since 2016

The man, identified as Praveen Pawar (39), had left his home in Palghar district in 2016 after a dispute with his parents. Since then, he remained untraceable, despite efforts by his family to locate him.

Cut Off Contact

Pawar, who is originally from Ahilyanagar, was working at a hospital in Vikramgadh in Palghar district at the time he went missing. After leaving home, he cut off all contact with his family, leaving them uncertain about his whereabouts for nearly 10 years.

Operation Muskan Breakthrough

The breakthrough came under Operation Muskan-14, a special programme launched by Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh to trace missing children and adults by revisiting old and unsolved cases. As part of the drive, police teams reopened Pawar’s case and began following fresh leads using modern investigative techniques.

Traced In Delhi

Wada police station inspector Dattatray Kindre said Pawar was traced to Delhi on Saturday with the help of technical investigation, human intelligence, and social media tracking.

Reunion Formalities Underway

Police officials said formalities are currently being completed to ensure Pawar’s safe return and reunion with his parents. The case has been cited as a major success of Operation Muskan, highlighting how renewed investigation and technology can help solve long-forgotten missing person cases.

