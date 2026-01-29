Palghar Crime: Boisar Police Arrest 2 Habitual Offenders For Cheating 73-Year-Old Woman Of ₹3.5 Lakh Gold Jewellery

Boisar Police arrest two repeat offenders accused of duping a 73-year-old woman of gold jewellery worth ₹3.5 lakh on the pretext of polishing ornaments | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 29: Boisar police have arrested two habitual offenders for allegedly cheating a 73-year-old woman of gold jewellery worth approximately ₹3.5 lakh on the pretext of polishing the ornaments.

Incident details

The incident took place in the Boisar DJ Nagar area, where the victim, Hansi Devi Kundan Singh Rautela, a resident of Bhakti Yog Co-operative Society, was returning from the local vegetable market.

According to police, the accused approached the woman near ICICI Bank, Yash Padma Building, and convinced her that they could polish gold jewellery to make it shine.

Trusting them, the woman handed over her gold chain and bangles weighing around 45.320 grams. The accused allegedly removed the jewellery under the guise of polishing it and returned a white handkerchief containing paper bundles, falsely claiming it held the ornaments. The accused then fled with the gold jewellery.

Upon realising the deception, the woman immediately lodged a complaint at Boisar Police Station.

Police action and arrests

Taking serious note of the incident, District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh directed immediate action. Under the leadership of Police Inspector Sunil Jadhav and Police Sub-Inspector Chandrakant Hake, a special team was formed to trace the accused.

Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, police first arrested Dhiraj alias Papa Rajaram Rathod from Palghar. The second accused, Dinesh Solanki, was later arrested from Karamat Chawl in Andheri. Police confirmed that both accused have been identified and arrested successfully.

Criminal background

Further investigation revealed that the accused are repeat offenders, with multiple cheating cases registered against them at Ghatkopar, Byculla, Karjat, and Khar police stations under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigation continues

The operation was carried out under the guidance of the SP, Additional SP Kumar Sushant, SDPO Vikas Naik, and other senior officers. Several police personnel from Boisar Police Station and Cyber Police Station, Palghar, including woman police constable Rishika Bari, played a crucial role in the investigation.

Further investigation is ongoing.

