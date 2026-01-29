Palghar News: Achole Police Recover 82 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹12.30 Lakh, Return Them To Owners

Achole Police Station recovers and returns 82 lost mobile phones to citizens in Palghar district | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 29: Achole Police Station has successfully recovered 82 lost mobile phones collectively worth ₹12.30 lakh and returned them to their rightful owners, marking a commendable achievement by the police team.

High-loss zones identified

The Achole Police Station area includes densely populated localities and crowded zones such as railway station premises, Gala Nagar, Shirdi Nagar, Alkapuri weekly market, and markets adjoining the railway station. Due to daily rush and hurried routines, several citizens frequently report the loss of mobile phones in these areas. Complaints are received both at the police station and through online portals.

Special recovery drive

Acting on the directions of senior officers, the Achole Police launched a special recovery drive under the Property Missing initiative. Using technical surveillance and data analysis, the police traced and recovered missing mobile phones belonging to various companies. As a result, a total of 82 high-value mobile phones were recovered and returned to complainants.

Public appreciation

The citizens expressed satisfaction and appreciation after receiving their lost phones and praised the efficiency and dedication of the police personnel involved.

