Palghar News: Tulinj Police Recover 58 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹5.8 Lakh On Republic Day

Palghar: Marking the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Tulinj Police Station achieved a commendable success by tracing and returning 58 lost mobile phones worth ₹5.8 lakh to their rightful owners on January 26, 2026.

Busy Police Jurisdiction

The Tulinj police jurisdiction includes densely populated residential areas and crowded public locations such as railway station premises, Central Park, Oswal Nagar weekly market, Dubey Estate, and areas beneath the Tulinj bridge. Due to daily rush and congestion, incidents of mobile phone loss are frequently reported at the police station and through online complaints.

Technical Tracking Success

Following the guidance of senior officers, the police skillfully investigated registered property-missing cases. Using technical analysis and advanced tracking methods, the police successfully traced the missing mobile phones belonging to various citizens.

Citizen-Friendly Handover

As part of a special Republic Day initiative, a programme was organized at the police station where the recovered mobile phones from different companies were formally handed over to the complainants by senior police officials. The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the efficient and citizen-friendly approach of the police.

