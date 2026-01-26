 How To Create Personalised Republic Day 2026 Wishes On WhatsApp Using Meta AI: Step-By-Step Guide
WhatsApp users can now create personalised Republic Day 2026 stickers using Meta AI to share festive wishes. The feature allows users to generate custom designs by entering prompts or using photos. Stickers can include tricolour themes, Ashoka Chakra or patriotic text, making greetings more creative and instantly shareable in chats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
article-image

Republic Day 2026, as we all know, marks the adoption of India's Constitution on January 26, 1950. This transformed the nation into a sovereign republic. Celebrated annually with parades, flag hoisting, and patriotic fervour, it symbolises unity, democracy, and national pride. In a digitally connected world, sharing wishes on WhatsApp has become essential, allowing people to connect instantly with family, friends, and communities across the world. Personalised stickers add a creative touch, making greetings more engaging and heartfelt during the festivities.

With Meta AI now integrated into WhatsApp, users can now generate custom stickers tailored for Republic Day 2026 wishes. This feature enables quick creation of unique designs, turning simple messages into vibrant expressions of patriotism.

Below is a detailed guide to help you craft and share these personalised stickers.

How to create custom AI stickers for Republic Day 2026 on WhatsApp

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile device and go to any individual or group chat where you plan to send the sticker.

2. Tap the emoji icon located in the message bar, then switch to the sticker tab.

3. Select the Create option found below the search bar, followed by Generate with AI.

4. Input a descriptive prompt for your Republic Day 2026 sticker, such as Republic Day 2026 sticker featuring the Indian flag and Ashoka Chakra, or Patriotic India sticker with a tricolour theme and 26 January text.

5. You can use your own photo as well, and turn it into something patriotic.

5. WhatsApp will produce a variety of distinct sticker options based on your description.

6. Choose your preferred sticker by tapping it to send immediately. The selected sticker will also be saved in the Recent stickers section for easy access later.

To inspire your creations, consider prompts like Cute Indian child saluting against a tricolour background, Indian map composed of orange, white, and green flowers, or Republic Day 2026 in futuristic text art. Once generated, these stickers can be shared directly in chats to convey warm wishes to loved ones. They automatically appear in your Recent collection, ready for repeated use in spreading joy.

For those without access to Meta AI or preferring alternatives, apps like Sticker.ly offer pre-made options and tools to customise photos by removing backgrounds. Picsart provides editing features for adding filters and text, while Stickify includes a studio for turning images or GIFs into stickers.

