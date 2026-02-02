Arrested Accused, Along With Wanted Shubham Lonkar, Allegedly Hatched Plot To Kill Rohit Shetty |

Mumbai: The four accused arrested in connection with the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence—Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), Siddharth Deepak Ainpure (19), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), and Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19)—were produced before the Esplanade Court late on Sunday night. The court remanded all four accused to police custody till February 5.

Murder Conspiracy Alleged

According to the police, arrested accused Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji, along with wanted accused Shubham Lonkar, allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill Rohit Shetty. As part of the plot, they are accused of facilitating indiscriminate firing using a firearm in the direction of Shetty’s residence with the intention of murdering him. Based on a complaint filed by Rohit Shetty’s security guard, the case was registered.

Scooter Procured For Crime

During the investigation, it emerged that Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji assist to the main shooter who wanted, Samarth acting on the instructions of wanted accused Shubham Lonkar, procured a Honda Dio scooter (registration number MH 12 FN 2205) from co-accused Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki. The scooter was then made available to the shooter in Mumbai at a pre-decided location with the help of other accused.

Rohit Shetty is a prominent director and producer in the Indian film industry. Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Juhu residence of Rohit Shetty in the wee hours of Sunday in Mumbai.



Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.



Key Role Established

Police further stated that the vehicle used in the crime was arranged using financial assistance provided by wanted accused Shubham Lonkar, clearly indicating an intention to kill Rohit Shetty. Investigators have concluded that despite being aware of the criminal plan, Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji actively participated in the criminal conspiracy and played a key role in executing the offence.

