 'Next Bullet Will Be Aimed At His Chest': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence
The firing at Rohit Shetty's Juhu house, Shetty Tower, in the early hours of Sunday, hours later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. A media post warned, "This was just a small trailer... the next bullet will be inside the bedroom, aimed at his chest," threatening severe consequences and claiming non-compliance would leave victims worse than Baba Siddique.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
File Pic & ANI

A firing incident was reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence in Mumbai on Sunday, February 1, around 12:45 am, leaving the film industry in shock. Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has now claimed responsibility for the firing outside the Golmaal director's Juhu house.

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence

According to a screenshot shared by India Today, gangsters Shubham Lonkar and Arzu Bishnoi shared a post on social media taking responsibility. The post in Hindi reads, "We, Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, take responsibility for the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house. We warned him (Rohit Shetty) several times not to interfere in our work. When he failed to understand, this was just a small trailer. If he still does not understand, the next bullet will not be fired outside the house but inside the bedroom, aimed at his chest."

According to police sources, the assailant arrived in the Juhu area on a motorcycle, parked it a short distance away, and then walked towards Shetty Tower. The shots were fired outside Shetty’s personal gymnasium, located on the first floor of the building, before the attacker fled the spot.

Sources further said the assailant was seen speaking to an auto-rickshaw driver near the crime scene and asked him whether he would go to Kalyan. The driver reportedly replied that Kalyan was too far but offered to drop him at a railway station near Juhu. The auto-rickshaw driver is currently inside Rohit Shetty’s residence and is still being questioned by the police.

Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 special teams to trace the suspects involved in a firing incident outside Shetty's residence in Juhu.

