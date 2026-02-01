 Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Latest Telugu Romantic Comedy Film?
Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Latest Telugu Romantic Comedy Film?

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a romantic comedy film in which Gautham (Sharwanand) falls in love with Nithya (Sakshi Vaidya), encountering difficulties when her father demands a registered marriage. It is disclosed that Gautham is already clandestinely married to Diya (Samyuktha), making him conceal his history while juggling both women in a comedic, chaotic, and playful manner.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a romantic comedy film that features Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, and Samyuktha among others. The film was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, on the occasion of Sankranti. The film got mixed responses from audiences and critics. It is now set to be released on OTT in February 2026.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari: OTT streaming details

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from February 4, 2026. It explores themes of love, misunderstandings, and humorous, fast-paced escapades. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara and Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Adventures International Pvt Ltd.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari: Storyline

Cast and characters

The film features Sharwanand as Gautham, Sakshi Vaidya as Nithya, Naresh as Karthik, Gautham's father, Samyuktha as Dia, Sampath Raj as Ramalingaiah, Vennela Kishore as Gunashekhar, a lawyer, Raghu Babu as Judge, Madhumani as Pallavi’s mother, Getup Srinu as Srinu, Ramalingaiah’s assistant, Tasty Teja as Registrar assistant, and Sree Vishnu as Arya, among others.

