 The RajaSaab OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Prabhas's Latest Thriller Fantasy Film
The RajaSaab OTT Release Date Locked: Here's To Know Everything About Prabhas's Latest Thriller Fantasy Film

The film story revolves around a young man whose life turns upside down when he embarks on a journey to uncover family mysteries while facing supernatural threats. What happens next is revealed in the film. The film blends action with romantic elements and horror.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Fans of Prabhas, who were waiting for the release of his latest film, Raja Saab, on digital platforms, have been relieved as the makers of the film have confirmed the RajaSaab OTT Release Date. Released in theatres on January 9, 2026, the fantasy horror comedy film has been written and directed by Maruthi. The film received mixed performances from audiences and critics.

The RajaSaab: OTT streaming details

The Telugu language film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from February 6, 2026. The streaming platform shared the intriguing poster of the film on X and captioned, "Some of the greatest battles are fought within the chambers of one’s own soul. ⚜️Just 6 days before RajaSaab gears up for the ultimate battle! ⚔." The film is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Ishan Saksena, and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Karthik Palani has done the cinematography, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has edited the film.

What is the RajaSaab all about?

Cast and characters

The film features Prabhas as Raju "Raja Saab," Sanjay Dutt as Pekamedala Kanakaraju, Nidhhi Agerwal as Bessy, Malavika Mohanan as Bhairavi, Riddhi Kumar as Anitha, Zarina Wahab as Gangadevi Kanakaraju, Boman Irani as Dr. Padmabhushan, VTV Ganesh as Mangalam Babai, Harsha Chemudu as Kareemulla, and Rohit Pathak as Bhairaagi, among others.

