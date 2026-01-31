Preity Zinta Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 31, 2026

Preity Zinta is a versatile actress who is known for her unforgettable performances in films such as Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, and more

She has turned 51 on Saturday, January 31, 2026. On her special, let's take a look at some of her best films available on OTT platforms

If you want to Preity Zinta's best films, then you should start with Veer-Zaara. In the film, the actress plays the role of a young Pakistani girl named Zaara. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a romantic film that was released in 2003. In the film, the actress plays the role of a pessimistic MBA student who lives in New York City. It is available to watch on Netflix

Lakshya is a coming-of-age war drama film in which the actress plays the role of a journalist named Romila Dutta. It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Koi... Mil Gaya is a science fiction film in which Preity Zinta plays the role of Rohit Mehra's (Hrithik Roshan) love interest, Nisha. It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a romantic drama film in which she plays the role of a fashion magazine editor named Rhea Saran. It is available on Netflix

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom is a musical romantic film in which the actress plays the role of an upper-class Pakistani woman named Alvira Khan. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Salaam Namaste is another film by the actress that you should add to your watchlist. In the film, she plays the role of an independent woman named Amby, who goes to Melbourne to spend the rest of her life. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

