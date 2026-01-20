'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye': Virat Kohli Left Stunned As Fans Vent Anger At Indian Head Coach Following Series Defeat To NZ; Video 

Image: cricket_live247X

In a surprising and emotional moment during India’s recent home series against New Zealand, a section of spectators at Holkar Stadium in Indore erupted into loud chants of “Gautam Gambhir haye haye” following India’s defeat in the third and decisive ODI. The unexpected outburst left some players, including Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana, visibly shocked as they stood on the field watching the crowd’s reaction.

India lost the three-match One Day International series 2–1 to New Zealand, marking the first time the Kiwis have won an ODI series on Indian soil. The result sparked frustration among fans, especially given India’s strong cricketing reputation at home.

The chants specifically targeted Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach, and reflected growing fan discontent with the team’s recent results across formats. During cricket’s emotionally charged atmosphere, supporters have occasionally voiced their displeasure by calling for changes in coaching or team strategy, a phenomenon not unique to this series but highlighted most dramatically in Indore.

The moment captured on social media shows players such as Kohli and Shreyas Iyer turning to face the crowd, apparently surprised by the intensity of the reaction. Kohli’s expression in the video suggested disbelief rather than anger, emphasizing the rareness of such overt public chants in support of removing a coach.

'Gambhir Haye Haye': Guwahati Crowd Boos Gautam Gambhir After Team India's Series Defeat To South Africa; Video

When Indian Cricket Team suffered an agonising 408-run loss to South Africa national cricket team in the second Test at Guwahati, their heaviest ever defeat by runs, the wrath of fans that followed was both swift and brutal. The scene at the Barsapara Stadium turned ugly as distraught supporters directed their anger squarely at head coach Gautam Gambhir. Chants of “Gautam Gambhir haye-haye” rang through the stands, a public display of frustration that was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media.

The series whitewash has not only wounded the team's pride but triggered sharp scrutiny of Gambhir’s leadership. Under him, India have now lost five home Tests to New Zealand and South Africa, and their red-ball structure, once a fortress at home, appears increasingly fragile. Many fans believe Gambhir’s coaching tenure has coincided with poor selection calls, erratic team combinations and an over-reliance on all-rounders at the expense of specialist batsmen, missteps that showed glaringly in Guwahati.

Beyond the field, the fans’ reaction, booing the national team’s coach at home, reflects a growing impatience, a sense that India are failing not just in isolated games but structurally. For a nation accustomed to dominance on home soil, this moment feels like a wake-up call.

Whether Gambhir can steer the team back to respectability, regain confidence from supporters, and mend India’s red-ball reputation remains uncertain. As tensions simmer, one thing is clear: the expectations from Indian cricket and from its leaders are tougher than ever.