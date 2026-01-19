 Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Rinku Singh Over Viral Social Media Post Ahead Of IND Vs NZ T20I Series | Watch Viral VIDEO
The controversy erupted just two days ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series which will begin from January 21 and Rinku Singh is also in the squad.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Rinku Singh | Credits: Twitter

Aligarh, January 19: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has reportedly landed into controversy over a social media post which went viral on the internet. Rinku Singh is now facing the ire of the Karni Sena which claims that the post depicted Hindu deities in an objectionable manner. The organisation has also filed a written complaint at the Sasni Police Station against the cricketer. The controversy erupted just two days ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series which will begin from January 21 and Rinku Singh is also in the squad.

There are reports that Karni Sena alleged in their complaint that the post used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to show Hindu Gods wearing black sunglasses, sitting inside a vehicle and listening to English music. The video also showed Rinku Singh hitting sixes. Karni Sena claims that this representation has hurt public sentiments and demanded strict action. The matter has now reached the police station and the police have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.

Viral Post Sparks Outrage

As per reports, Karni Sena District Presidet Sumeet Tomar led a group of members to the police station on January 18. They alleged that the viral AI-generated post insulted the religious beliefs and disrespected Hindu deities like Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha by portraying them wearing sunglasses and riding a vehicle.

Complaint Filed at Sasni Gate Police Station

In the written complaint, the group stated that such content cannot be justified and has the potential to disturb the social harmony in the country. The demanded that strict action should be taken against Rinku Singh for sharing or promoting such video on social media platforms.

Police Begin Investigation

Sasni Gate police assured the Karni Sena members that the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

The viral post has got mixed reactions on social media. While some users are questioning the use of AI for the sensitive content, others are calling for restraint.

Team India Squad For IND Vs NZ T20I Series

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.

