'Maza Aa Raha Hai Bhaiya': Prashant Veer REACTS After ₹14.20 Cr IPL 2026 Deal; Rinku Singh Celebrates Youngster's Big CSK Breakthrough | VIDEO

Mumbai, December 17: Young cricketer Prashant Veer’s first reaction after sealing a massive Rs 14.20 crore deal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction said it all - a shy smile, quiet disbelief and pure joy. In a video shared by Star Sports India, the 20-year-old is seen sitting with his Uttar Pradesh teammates while watching the auctions live on his mobile phone.

As soon as the news broke about the deal, celebrations erupted inside the bus and his senior teammate Rinku Singh asked him, Prashant, how are you feeling?" To which he replied, "Maza aa raha hai bhaiya." He is seen in the video enjoying the moment of the teams bidding for him during the auction.

One of his teammates is also seen in the video jokingly asking, "Isko kharcha kaise karega tu?" (How will you spend it?)

The IPL 2026 mini-auction turned into a dream come true for Prashant Veer as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 14.20 crore. He was sold for a staggering 47.3 times his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

The video was reportedly shot on the team bus after a practice session and the video quickly went viral on social media. Veer is now set to play in his maiden IPL season in the yellow jersey for CSK under the guidance of cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

His family was also overwhelmed with emotion after his record bid at the IPL auction in Abu Dhabu. Speaking to ANI, his mother Anjana Tripathi said that it was a proud and joyful moment for the entire family and that she was thrilled to see her son get an opportunity in the IPL.

Veer has an impressive domestic career as a left-spinner who can also bat. In domestic T20 cricket he has scored 112 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of over 167 and also has 12 wickets in his kitty at an economy rate of 6.45. He is now seen as a long term option for CSK and also has the potential to fill in the shoes of Ravindra Jadeja who has now moved to Rajasthan Royals.