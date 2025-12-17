 Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction

Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction

In a dramatic turn at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made headlines by acquiring young Indian all-rounder Prashant Veer for a staggering ₹14.20 crore, making him one of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image

Prashant Veer, the 20‑year‑old all‑rounder recently bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a record ₹14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, comes from a humble background in Shahjipur village near Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

His father works as a ‘Shiksha Mitra’ (contract school teacher) earning about ₹12,000 a month, while his mother is a housewife. Veer’s rise from modest roots to commanding one of the highest bids for an uncapped player highlights his hard‑earned progress in domestic cricket. 

Read Also
From IPL Jackpot To Ashes Setback: Cameron Green Dismissed For Duck A Day After Record-Breaking...
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: Uncapped Player Omkar Tarmale's Father's Heart-Touching Reaction After Sunrisers Hyderabad...
article-image

Veer, a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, first caught attention with his performances for the Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League and later in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he showcased his batting and bowling skills across a packed schedule.

A dominating domestic season

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation
'Worst Decision': Netizens TROLL Mood Indigo IIT Bombay Fest After Paying ₹4200 & Standing For 10 Hours With No Accommodation
Tata Chemicals Rakes In ₹1,500 Crore Via Private Placement Of NCDs
Tata Chemicals Rakes In ₹1,500 Crore Via Private Placement Of NCDs
Jadavpur University Discontinues One-Year Mass Communication Diploma Course Due To Low Enrollment
Jadavpur University Discontinues One-Year Mass Communication Diploma Course Due To Low Enrollment

In domestic action this season, Veer displayed match-impact ability with both bat and ball, scoring runs at an aggressive strike rate and chipping in with economical overs. Across key tournaments leading up to the auction, he compiled noteworthy all-round figures, underlining the promise he brings to a franchise seeking depth in multiple departments.

CSK’s investment signals a long-term vision, with the franchise reportedly eyeing Veer as a potential successor to veteran all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, offering spin options and lower-order power hitting in equal measure.

Veer’s signing not only broke the previous record for uncapped Indian players but also highlighted the importance of domestic talent in the IPL ecosystem, where younger players can command premium bids on potential and performance alike.

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, all eyes will be on this emerging star to see if he can live up to the hefty price tag and make an impact on the big stage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From...

Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From...

Lucknow Super Giants Accquire Small Town Boy Akshat Raghuvanshi For ₹2.2 Crore After Outstanding...

Lucknow Super Giants Accquire Small Town Boy Akshat Raghuvanshi For ₹2.2 Crore After Outstanding...

From IPL Jackpot To Ashes Setback: Cameron Green Dismissed For Duck A Day After Record-Breaking...

From IPL Jackpot To Ashes Setback: Cameron Green Dismissed For Duck A Day After Record-Breaking...

Australia Suffers Massive Blow As Steve Smith Misses 3rd Ashes Test Due To Illness

Australia Suffers Massive Blow As Steve Smith Misses 3rd Ashes Test Due To Illness

Did Virat Kohli Ignore Physically Challenged Fan At Mumbai Airport? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Did Virat Kohli Ignore Physically Challenged Fan At Mumbai Airport? Viral Video Sparks Buzz