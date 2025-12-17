Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction

Prashant Veer, the 20‑year‑old all‑rounder recently bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a record ₹14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, comes from a humble background in Shahjipur village near Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

His father works as a ‘Shiksha Mitra’ (contract school teacher) earning about ₹12,000 a month, while his mother is a housewife. Veer’s rise from modest roots to commanding one of the highest bids for an uncapped player highlights his hard‑earned progress in domestic cricket.

Veer, a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, first caught attention with his performances for the Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League and later in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he showcased his batting and bowling skills across a packed schedule.

A dominating domestic season

In domestic action this season, Veer displayed match-impact ability with both bat and ball, scoring runs at an aggressive strike rate and chipping in with economical overs. Across key tournaments leading up to the auction, he compiled noteworthy all-round figures, underlining the promise he brings to a franchise seeking depth in multiple departments.

CSK’s investment signals a long-term vision, with the franchise reportedly eyeing Veer as a potential successor to veteran all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, offering spin options and lower-order power hitting in equal measure.

Veer’s signing not only broke the previous record for uncapped Indian players but also highlighted the importance of domestic talent in the IPL ecosystem, where younger players can command premium bids on potential and performance alike.

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, all eyes will be on this emerging star to see if he can live up to the hefty price tag and make an impact on the big stage.