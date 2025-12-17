From IPL Jackpot To Ashes Setback: Cameron Green Dismissed For Duck A Day After Record-Breaking ₹25.20 Crore Deal With KKR

Image: X

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green endured a contrasting turn of fortunes as he was dismissed for a duck during the third Ashes Test against England, just a day after becoming one of the biggest attractions at the IPL Auction 2026. The early dismissal at the Adelaide Oval drew attention not only because of its timing, but also due to the massive expectations surrounding Green following his blockbuster IPL deal.

Green’s wicket came cheaply, cutting short his stay at the crease and giving England an early breakthrough. The moment stood in sharp contrast to the celebrations that followed the IPL auction, where the 26-year-old commanded a staggering ₹25.20 crore bid from the Kolkata Knight Riders. The bidding war underlined Green’s rising stature in international cricket and his reputation as a highly sought-after all-rounder in the T20 format.

The IPL Auction 2026 delivered one of its biggest moments when KKR went all out to secure Green’s services for the upcoming season. Franchises showed strong interest in the Australian, recognising his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, along with his athleticism in the field. The final price reflected not just current form, but long-term potential and match-winning ability across conditions.

While the duck in the Ashes Test was a setback, it is unlikely to dent Green’s confidence or reputation. Test cricket often presents challenges even to the best players, and single-figure scores are part of the game’s unpredictability. For Green, the focus will remain on bouncing back strongly in the remainder of the series and continuing to justify the faith shown in him by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The episode highlighted the fine margins of elite cricket, where fortunes can shift rapidly across formats and days. From commanding one of the highest bids in IPL history to a brief stay at the crease in the Ashes, Cameron Green’s journey remains a reminder of both the pressure and promise that come with being one of world cricket’s most valuable all-rounders.

