Did Virat Kohli Ignore Physically Challenged Fan At Mumbai Airport? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Image: goley.sunil_/Instagram

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have found themselves at the centre of online criticism after a video from their recent arrival in Mumbai went viral on social media. The clip, widely circulated across platforms, shows the celebrity couple arriving at the Mumbai airport following their visit to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram.

In the video, Kohli and Sharma are seen walking briskly through the airport terminal towards their waiting car amid tight security. As they make their way out, a young fan, identified by several social media users as physically challenged, is seen approaching Kohli and seemingly requesting a photograph. However, the Indian cricketer is captured continuing towards his vehicle without stopping, interacting, or acknowledging the boy.

The moment has sparked disappointment and criticism among sections of fans and netizens, many of whom described Kohli’s behaviour as “rude” and “insensitive.” Several users expressed that, given Kohli’s stature and influence, a brief acknowledgement or gesture could have meant a great deal to the young admirer. The clip has since reignited conversations online about celebrities’ responsibilities in public spaces and how such moments are perceived by fans.

At the same time, some supporters of the couple have urged restraint, pointing out that celebrities are often under immense pressure, security constraints, and time limitations at airports. They argued that brief video clips do not always capture the full context of a situation and cautioned against drawing conclusions based solely on a few seconds of footage.

As the debate continues online, the incident highlights the intense scrutiny public figures face in everyday interactions and how quickly moments from public appearances can escalate into widespread discussions on social media.

VIDEO: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

A video featuring Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma seeking blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention from fans across the country. The couple, known for their deep-rooted spiritual inclination, were seen visiting the holy town to spend time in prayer and reflection.

In the video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen humbly greeting Premanand Maharaj and listening attentively as he offers his blessings. Dressed in simple attire, the couple maintained a low profile during the visit, reflecting a sense of calm and devotion. The visuals show them seated respectfully, immersed in the spiritual atmosphere of Vrindavan, a place closely associated with Lord Krishna.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visit resonated strongly with fans, many of whom praised the couple for embracing spirituality despite their global fame. Social media platforms were flooded with messages appreciating their grounded nature and respect for Indian spiritual traditions.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have previously spoken about the importance of spirituality and mindfulness, frequently visiting ashrams and spiritual leaders together. Their Vrindavan visit once again highlighted this aspect of their lives, offering fans a glimpse into the personal beliefs that help shape their journey beyond the spotlight.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has not only captured public interest but also reinforced the couple’s image as individuals who balance professional success with inner growth and spiritual grounding.