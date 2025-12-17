 Australia Suffers Massive Blow As Steve Smith Misses 3rd Ashes Test Due To Illness
Australia’s star batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide due to illness, diagnosed as a vestibular issue causing nausea and dizziness. Usman Khawaja replaces him at No. 4. Australia made three changes to their XI, with Smith expected to recover in time for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Adelaide [Australia]: Australia has suffered a massive blow just before the third Ashes Test against England with news that star batter Steve Smith will miss the match due to illness.

Smith had been battling illness in the lead-up to the Adelaide Oval contest and was ruled out on the morning of the match, with veteran batter Usman Khawaja named as his replacement.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed Smith's absence from the team after he won the toss and elected to bat first on a bright, sunny day in Adelaide.

"He (Smith) is feeling unwell, and he has headed off home. But we are lucky to have someone like Uzzie to come in," Cummins said, as quoted from the ICC website.

Cummins said Khawaja will slot into Smith's preferred spot at No. 4 in Australia's batting lineup, meaning Travis Head will once again partner Jake Weatherald at the top of the hosts' order.

Cricket Australia later released a statement on Smith's well-being, confirming the right-hander is expected to recover in time for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"Over the past few days, he (Smith) has been feeling unwell, with symptoms including nausea and dizziness," the statement read.

"He was assessed and monitored closely and was close to being available to play. However, given the persistence of symptoms, a decision was made not to proceed."

"He is being treated for a potential vestibular issue. This is something Steve has experienced intermittently in the past and is being managed accordingly. He is expected to be available for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne," the statement further added.

Aussies will enter the crucial Adelaide contest with three changes to the side that registered an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the second Test in Brisbane, with spinner Nathan Lyon joining Cummins and Khawaja back in the playing XI at the expense of Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett, and Smith.

England skipper Ben Stokes suggested at the toss he would have also batted first in Adelaide, with the tourists making one change to their XI as Josh Tongue gets his chance and fellow seamer Gus Atkinson drops out.

Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)





