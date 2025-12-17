VIDEO: Uncapped Player Omkar Tarmale's Father's Heart-Touching Reaction After Sunrisers Hyderabad Opens Bid For Him At IPL 2026 Auction |

IPL 2026 auction concluded yesterday, on December 16, with record-breaking homecomings to unexpected heartbreaks. What amused fans more was the contention to buy emerging uncapped players between the franchises during the auction, which has now opened the gates for many young players throughout the nation to showcase their talent at the mega sporting event. Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought a budding talent from Maharashtra's Thane district, Omkar Tarmale, and his family's joyful reaction has since then gone viral on the Internet.

Omkar Tarmale is a fast bowler from Shere Village in Shahapur, Thane, who plays for Maharashtra at the domestic level. During the live auction yesterday, when Tarmale's name appeared on the books for auction, a sheer silence was seen in the boardroom. "I was simply sitting in the temple, praying," Omkar said during a live interview.

At the last moment, Kavya Maran opened the bid from Sunrisers Hyderabad and showed interest in buying the pacer. As soon as SRH opened the bid, Tarmale's family erupted in joyful celebrations. His father, Tukaram Tarmale, jumped from his seat in happiness and cheered for his son. He was also seen praying to god just moments after he was bought by SRH.

Emotional Moment For Family:

Celebrations kicked off in the village as Omkar Tarmale was bought by the franchise at a base price of 30 Lakh. Several videos of the joyful bash are now going viral online. The villagers honoured the Tarmale family and Omkar for his hard work and remarkable achievement.

Omkar's father said, "Omkar played for Maharashtra in domestic cricket, and he went to Delhi. I also wanted to send him to Tripura, but my financial condition was not strong enough to support his dream. I took a loan of ₹3 lakh to send him further, and he performed well there. He is very hardworking, and he has got his reward now."

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished in 6th position in the IPL 2025. Further strengthening their team, the management has now bought second-highest number of players in the 2026 auction, including 2 capped players and 8 uncapped players. SRH spent a total of ₹20 Cr and 5 lakhs.