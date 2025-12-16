 Pervert Man Abruptly Pulls Down His Pants & Exposes Himself To Female Customers At Malaysian Restaurant | VIDEO
CCTV footage from a Penang kopitiam shows a man exposing himself to female diners before calmly returning to his seat, sparking outrage online. The man was later confronted and asked to leave by staff and customers. Reports say he apologised, and no police complaint has been filed yet, while authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Pervert Man Abruptly Pulls Down His Pants & Exposes Himself To Female Customers At Malaysian Restaurant | VIDEO | Instagram @newswavapp

A disturbing incident at a restaurant in Malaysia has gone viral after CCTV footage showed a man abruptly exposing himself to female customers. The incident reportedly took place at a kopitiam in Penang, leaving the women shocked and traumatised.

According to reports, the women were seated together and having their meal when the man deliberately walked over and positioned himself directly within their line of sight. The CCTV video shows him pulling down his pants and exposing his private parts for several seconds while disturbingly staring at the women.

WATCH VIDEO:

What further angered viewers online was the man’s apparent lack of remorse. After the act, he calmly returned to his seat, took a sip of his coffee, and behaved as if nothing had happened. His nonchalant reaction has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, who called the act “perverted” and “deeply disturbing.”

The situation escalated when another customer and the kopitiam owner intervened, confronting the man and asking him to leave the premises. Following the confrontation, the man eventually exited the restaurant.

A subsequent background check reportedly revealed that the man resides at an old folks’ home located near a hypermarket in Kota Permai. It was also noted that he has a prosthetic leg. According to those present, this may have been the reason he was not physically confronted after being caught.

Reports also suggest that the man has since apologised to her parents for his actions and that they will not lodge a police report or pursue legal action for the time being.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement on the incident. The viral footage has once again highlighted the importance of vigilance, prompt intervention, and accountability when such acts occur in public settings.

