 WATCH: Woman With Two Schoolchildren Collides With Stray Horses Running Across Busy Road In Coimbatore, Sustains Minor Injuries
A woman riding a two-wheeler with two schoolchildren was injured after stray horses ran onto a busy road in Coimbatore and collided with her vehicle. The trio suffered minor injuries and were helped by bystanders. The incident has renewed concerns over rising stray horses in Coimbatore, with netizens urging authorities to take swift action.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Woman With Two Schoolchildren Collides With Stray Horses Running Across Busy Road In Coimbatore, Sustains Minor Injuries | X @gnwnews_a

A sudden and frightening incident unfolded on Mettupalayam Road near Vellakinaru Pirivu in Coimbatore after stray horses ran across the road, leading to an accident involving a woman riding a two-wheeler with two schoolchildren. Fortunately, all three sustained only minor injuries.

According to eyewitness accounts and visuals circulating online, the woman was travelling on her scooty with two children seated behind her when stray horses suddenly charged onto the road. One of the animals collided with the two-wheeler, causing the woman to lose control. The vehicle toppled, throwing the woman and the two children onto the road.

TAKE A LOOK:

Other commuters travelling behind them managed to brake in time, preventing a more serious chain collision. Bystanders quickly rushed to the spot, helping the injured woman and children get back on their feet and driving the horses away from the road.

While the woman was wearing a helmet, the two schoolchildren were not wearing helmets or any protective gear. One of the children was also seen without shoes. Both children were dressed in school uniforms, indicating they were either being dropped off at or picked up from school at the time of the incident.

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent issue of stray animals on roads in Coimbatore. Locals claim that stray horses frequently roam busy stretches, posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians alike. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, raising concerns over road safety and civic responsibility.

Netizens reacting to the video have expressed concern over both the stray animal menace and the lack of safety measures for children on two-wheelers. Many have urged authorities to take immediate steps to control stray animals on major roads and ensure safer commuting conditions, especially during school hours.

