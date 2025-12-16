 VIDEO: Bihar Youths Park Bike In Middle Of Road While Truck Speeds Across To Film Life-Threatening Reel, Netizens Call For Strict Action
VIDEO: Bihar Youths Park Bike In Middle Of Road While Truck Speeds Across To Film Life-Threatening Reel, Netizens Call For Strict Action

A shocking video showing two youths risking their lives to film a dangerous reel on a busy road in Bihar has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and calls for strict action. The clip captures the youths deliberately stopping and parking their motorcycle in the middle of the road while a truck speeds toward them at high speed.

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Youths Park Bike In Middle Of Road While Truck Speeds Across To Film Life-Threatening Reel, Netizens Call For Strict Action | X @SouleFacts

A shocking video showing two youths risking their lives to film a dangerous reel on a busy road in Bihar has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and calls for strict action. The clip captures the youths deliberately stopping and parking their motorcycle in the middle of the road while a truck speeds toward them at high speed.

According to the visuals, the truck continues approaching the stationary bike at Daoudnagar Bridge, leaving little room for error. At the last moment, the truck driver manages to brake and stop just short of hitting the youths, narrowly avoiding what could have been a fatal accident. Instead of showing concern or remorse, the youths are seen waving at the camera and flashing victory signs, seemingly celebrating the risky stunt.

WATCH VIDEO:

The reckless act has sparked anger among social media users, many of whom criticised the youths for endangering not only their own lives but also those of the truck driver and other road users. Netizens pointed out that such stunts could easily result in loss of life and questioned the growing trend of risking safety for social media attention.

Several users also expressed sympathy for the truck driver, noting that sudden braking at high speed could have led to serious injuries or damage. Others demanded immediate identification and punishment of the youths, urging authorities to take strict action to deter similar incidents in the future.

No Action From Police Yet:

As of now, there has been no official statement from local authorities confirming the location of the incident or announcing any action. However, netizens continue to demand accountability, calling on the police to take cognisance of the viral video and enforce strict penalties to prevent such life-threatening behaviour from being repeated.

