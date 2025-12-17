Delhi-NCR: Rapido Driver Attacks Journalist With Iron Rod For Asking Him Not To Speak On Phone While Driving – Video

Rapido Driver Attacks Journalist With Iron Rod | X/@ShoaibDaniyal

Faridabad: An incident has come to light purportedly from Haryana's Faridabad, which raises concern over the safety of passengers using the Rapido app for booking taxis and the conduct of drivers. A passenger was reportedly assaulted with an iron rod by a Rapido driver. The exact location where the incident took place is not known. However, the numberplate of the car suggests the car is from Haryana's Faridabad.

The incident reportedly took place after the man requested the driver to stop holding his phone to his ear during a call and to keep both hands on the steering wheel for safety. The man has been identified as Shoaib Daniyal, the political editor of Scroll, a digital news portal. The incident reportedly took place two days ago.

Daniyal shared a clip of the incident on X. The driver left the scene after bystanders confronted him. A rod can be seen kept in his car.

"Rapido driver assault with rod. Reason: I asked him to stop holding his phone to his ear in a call and put both hands on steering wheel. Before this he'd already nearly hit a motorcycle. The real shocking thing is that no response from @rapidobikeapp for two days. It seems he is still on their platform. Be careful while taking Rapido please. It's a tiny bit cheaper than Uber but you might be risking your safety," he shared on X.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old Rapido bike taxi driver was arrested for allegedly molesting and robbing a 26-year-old female passenger on Kalyan's deserted stretch.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, December 13, when the woman had booked a Rapido bike-taxi ride to travel to her gym near Kalyan railway station at around 7 PM. A video shared on social media also showed the local residents detaining the Rapido bike taxi rider and assaulting him.