'Peak Desi Behaviour': Indian Tourists In Thailand Get Trolled For Blocking Queue Seats With Luggage; VIDEO

A video shared by an Indian traveller visiting Thailand has ignited a heated debate on social media, with many users criticising the act as a display of poor civic sense and labelling it as “peak desi behaviour.” The clip, posted on Instagram by Shivam Pandey, shows him along with two friends avoiding a long queue by placing their luggage in line to reserve their spots while they sit comfortably nearby.

In the video, several people can be seen standing patiently in a queue, while the trio’s bags are positioned among them, effectively holding their place. Pandey is seen casually filming the scene and later refers to the act as an example of “creativity.” The clip carries the overlaid text, “New idea unlocked,” which further fuelled outrage among viewers.

The video received widespread attention, with more than one million views on Instagram and nearly 40 thousand likes. Soon after being shared, the video went viral and attracted widespread criticism from social media users, many of whom called the behaviour disrespectful and unfair to others waiting in line.

Several users pointed out that such actions reinforce negative stereotypes about Indian tourists abroad, while others questioned the lack of basic courtesy and adherence to public norms.

One user wrote, "Isko boltey hai lack of civic sense." While one user wrote, "Yahi sab ke wajh se india ka name badnam hai." Another user commented, "aur karo india ka naam badnaam, feeling sad for their parents and parenting."

A section of viewers defended the travellers, calling the criticism excessive and arguing that similar practices are seen globally. Some users dismissed the backlash as overreaction, while others sarcastically applauded the act, mirroring the tone of the original post.

Despite differing opinions, the majority of responses highlighted the importance of following queue etiquette, especially in a foreign country.