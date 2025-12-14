Mumbai Hit-And-Run VIDEO: Young Boy Injured After Wrong-Side Biker Knocks Him Down In Lokhandwala; Incident Caught On CCTV

Young Boy Injured After Wrong-Side Biker Knocks Him Down In Lokhandwala; Incident Caught On CCTV | Instagram

Mumbai, December 14: A shocking hit-and-run video has surfaced on social media in which a biker riding on the wrong side is seen hitting a young boy cycling on the side of the road in Mumbai. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is being widely shared on social media. It can be seen in the video that the biker hits the young boy and flees the spot without even checking if the child was alright in the accident. There are reports that the child suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Incident Details

As per the social media post shared on Instagram account "andheriloca", the incident occurred in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area on Wednesday (December 10) evening. The report further shows that the incident took place outside the Meghdoot Building on Lokhandwala Back Road.

Wrong Side Driving

The video shows that the biker is travelling against the traffic when he collided with the child, who was cycling at the time. After the collision, the biker flees the spot without stopping to help the injured child. The other people passing from the spot stopped and rushed to help the injured child.

There are reports that the child was immediately attended to and his mother was informed about the incident. The social media post highlighted the growing concern about the increasing number of bikers riding on the wrong side, putting pedestrians and children lives at serious risk.

Social Media Post

The video was shared on social media with the caption, “The menace of bikers riding on the wrong side is on the rise. This evening, outside Meghdoot Building on Lokhandwala Back Road, a biker travelling against traffic collided with a child who was cycling and then fled the scene. The child sustained injuries, and his mother was informed immediately. We request @mumbaipolice to kindly trace and apprehend this individual and impose the strictest possible punishment. @meghnachhugera thanks for informing and sharing this."

Police Action

The post has called on Mumbai Police to trace the biker involved and take strict action. However, there are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter. The incident highlights the need of stricter traffic violation laws to curb such incidents in the future.