Kalyan Tragedy: Woman Killed After Speeding Pickup Tempo Runs Over Her On Titwala–Goweli Road; Horrific Accident Captured On CCTV

CCTV footage captures the fatal accident near Ghotsai Junction on the Titwala–Goweli Road | File Photo

Kalyan, Dec 13: A shocking road accident near Ghotsai Junction on the Titwala–Goweli Road has left the Titwala area shaken after a speeding pickup tempo ran over a woman, killing her on the spot. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the disturbing footage has since surfaced, clearly showing the sequence of events.

Victim Identified as Titwala Resident

The deceased has been identified as Surekha Khandagale, a resident of Titwala. According to preliminary information, Khandagale was walking near the junction when a pickup tempo, allegedly moving at high speed, suddenly hit her with great force.

Ran Over After Impact

Following the impact, the woman fell onto the road, after which the vehicle ran over her, making the accident particularly gruesome. The CCTV footage reveals the horrifying moment of the collision, triggering panic and outrage among local residents.

Police Action Underway

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, which has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case is in the process of being registered against the pickup tempo driver, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of the accident.

Locals Demand Safety Measures

Residents of the area have expressed serious concern over the reckless movement of heavy vehicles along the Titwala–Goweli Road. Locals have demanded the immediate installation of speed breakers, strict enforcement of speed limits and increased police presence to prevent further loss of lives on the busy stretch.

