Luxury Lifeline: Private Jet Demand For Luxury Destination Wedding And Corporate Travel Increases Amid IndiGo Crisis

Mumbai: The unprecedented operational meltdown at IndiGo triggered an unexpected boom in the chartered flight market as the first class and business class travellers dodged the disruptions by transferring themselves to chartered jets.

Carrier’s Dominance Amplifies Industry-Wide Impact

The operational disruptions at IndiGo during the first week of December, crippled the Indian civil aviation industry due to the carrier’s large market share of around 65%. However, the situation turned out to be positive for the general aviation industry as it recorded unprecedented higher bookings during the crisis with corporate groups and destination wedding parties scrambling to secure private jets to avoid being stranded.

According to general aviation companies, the highest demand was concentrated on routes connecting to popular destination wedding locales and business hubs. Cities like Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai turned out to be hot sectors, which experienced a massive spike in private jet bookings. Moreover, charter operators reported significant bookings from small to mid-sized corporate batches, whose scheduled commercial flights were abruptly cancelled.

In one notable incident, a big conglomerate house’s private jet had to be deployed from Mumbai to Guwahati to airlift 36 children of top corporate executives who were stuck during their visit to the Kaziranga National Park after their IndiGo flights were cancelled.

Charter Firms Report Sharp Rise in Enquiries

Ashish Kumar Singh, CEO at Mumbai-based Flying Birds Aviation which has operation bases at various cities across the country, noted that the inquiries for private jets increased by close to 25% and the bookings reached close to 15% during the IndiGo crisis with destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai recording the highest hike.

“The increase in demand was not a luxury requirement but a need that had to be fulfilled as people needed to travel for important family events or medical emergencies. December is also a peak travel season and therefore a lot of people with planned vacation or connecting flights for international travel did not mind chartering an aircraft from one city to another,” he said.

Premium Airline Passengers Lead the Shift

Akash Nale, managing director at Flyyo India, said that chartered flights were booked rapidly during the IndiGo crisis. “The biggest shift to chartered aircraft was recorded from passengers flying first class or business class on scheduled flights. Passengers travelling for luxury destination weddings in Goa, Udaipur and Jaipur transferred to private aircraft,” he added.

General aviation companies believe that people with liquid funds are gradually shifting to trust chartered flights and the trend has been growing across the country. This has also resulted due to increased options of private aircraft lying inactive in hangars for multiple days a week, which is making way for short haul flying by fixed wing and rotor wing aircraft.

Rotor Wing Travel Still Nascent but Growing

Kumar Gourav Singh, managing director of Vadodara-based Western Bird Aviation, said, “Whenever scheduled flight operations will collapse, general aviation passengers will increase. We saw during this crisis that a lot of people had to cancel travelling to wedding ceremonies or medical emergencies due to the crisis. Although rotor wing aircraft did not see as many bookings as fixed wing aircraft during the recent crisis, a day will come very soon when people will also trust short haul choppers to travel.”

While the government has intervened, ordering a high-level inquiry and even granting the airline temporary exemptions to stabilize operations, the aviation crunch continues to push customers who can afford it toward private charter flights, revealing a critical vulnerability in India's highly concentrated aviation market.

