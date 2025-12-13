Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Visit CIDCO Town Planning Department In Belapur For Urban Development Exposure

St Joseph’s High School students during an educational visit to CIDCO Bhavan, Belapur | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 13: Students of St. Joseph’s High School, New Panvel, visited the Town Planning Department at CIDCO Bhavan, Belapur, on November 17 to gain first-hand exposure to the town planning processes undertaken by CIDCO for the planned development of Navi Mumbai.

Understanding Urban Planning Processes

During the educational visit, students were briefed on how CIDCO designs and implements town planning programmes aimed at creating well-equipped urban spaces with residential, commercial and transport infrastructure.

The students were also introduced to the role of town planners and the academic pathway required to pursue a professional career in the field.

Interaction With Town Planning Experts

Senior Planner Mrs Pranjal Keni and Deputy Planner Ms Apurva interacted with the students, explaining various ongoing and completed infrastructure projects and sharing insights into emerging trends, advanced learning methods and future skill requirements in town planning.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai: CREDAI BANM 24th Property Exhibition Kickstarts At CIDCO Exhibition Centre In Vashi

Informative and Inspiring Experience

The visit proved to be both informative and inspiring, helping students broaden their understanding of urban development and related career opportunities.

The management of St. Joseph’s High School thanked the Town Planning Department, CIDCO Belapur, for the warm welcome and the valuable learning experience extended to the students.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/