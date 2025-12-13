 Navi Mumbai: CREDAI BANM 24th Property Exhibition Kickstarts At CIDCO Exhibition Centre In Vashi
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Inauguration done By Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner And Somnath Kekne Assistant Town Planner NMMC. |

Navi Mumbai: The 24th Property Exhibition organised by CREDAI BANM opened on a high note at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Navi Mumbai's Vashi on Friday, drawing strong footfall and industry attention on its first day. The event, which showcases a wide range of residential and commercial real estate projects from across Navi Mumbai and adjoining regions, began with an inaugural ceremony attended by key civic and planning officials.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde, along with Somnath Kekne, Assistant Town Planner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). During the inauguration, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of organised real estate platforms in guiding homebuyers and promoting transparent development in the rapidly growing Navi Mumbai region. The exhibition venue witnessed a steady stream of visitors from the early hours, reflecting sustained interest in the city’s evolving property market.

Former Airoli MLA Sandeep Naik also visited the exhibition on Day 1. He interacted with developers and exhibitors and took stock of the various projects on display. Impressed by the scale of participation and the turnout of prospective buyers, Naik described the response as encouraging for the real estate sector. He extended his best wishes to all exhibitors, noting that such exhibitions play a crucial role in connecting developers directly with end-users and boosting confidence in the market.

Adding a touch of glamour to the event, popular television actress Prarthana Behere, best known for her role in the hit serial Pavitra Rishta, also visited the exhibition. Behere spent time exploring different stalls and was visibly impressed by the creative stall designs and the diverse range of housing options being showcased. She appreciated the manner in which the exhibition brought together multiple projects under one roof, offering buyers a comprehensive view of available choices.

One of the major highlights of the day was a powerful panel discussion featuring leading real estate industry figures from Navi Mumbai. The panel included Devang Trivedi, Manish Bhatija and Vicky Thomas, and was moderated by prominent social media influencers. The discussion offered deep insights into the growth trajectory of the Navi Mumbai real estate market, infrastructure-led development and future investment opportunities. Attendees described the session as an eye-opener, providing valuable clarity on market trends and prospects.

