 Mumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures

Mumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures

In 2024, over 1.28 lakh people in Mumbai and 9,400 in Nagpur were bitten by stray dogs, raising safety concerns. Despite a slight drop in stray dog numbers, Maharashtra reports over 30 lakh dog bites in six years. Authorities, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, are implementing sterilisation, vaccination, and shelter programs to control the population and prevent rabies.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures | Forbes (Representative Image)

Nagpur: More than 1.28 lakh people in Mumbai were bitten by stray dogs in 2024, raising concerns about the safety of citizens and prompting authorities to undertake measures like sterilisation and vaccination of free-roaming canines to control their population.

Details

This information was shared by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the state legislative council on Friday in a written reply to queries by MLCs Sunil Shinde, Vasant Khandelwal, Sandip Joshi and others.

These legislators raised concerns about the increasing number of stray dogs in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits and a similar menace in Nagpur.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival
VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival
'This Is A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity': Lionel Messi Mania Crosses Borders As Nepalese Fan Arrives In Kolkata For GOAT India Tour; VIDEO
'This Is A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity': Lionel Messi Mania Crosses Borders As Nepalese Fan Arrives In Kolkata For GOAT India Tour; VIDEO
Mumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures
Mumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures
'Every Actor & Every Department Gave More Than 100%': Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Hrithik Roshan's Review
'Every Actor & Every Department Gave More Than 100%': Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Hrithik Roshan's Review

Shinde stated that more than 9,400 people were bitten in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, in 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai’s Environmental Crisis: Students Highlight Industrial Pollution And Sustainable Practices
article-image

He said that a survey conducted by the BMC via Human Society International, as per the Animal Welfare Board rules, revealed that the number of stray dogs had come down from 95,172 in 2014 to 90,757 in 2024.

In Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, 9,427 people were bitten by stray dogs, while 1,28,252 people suffered dog bites in Mumbai as per the 2024 figures, Shinde added.

Several steps and programmes, like sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs and rabies eradication, are being undertaken to control their population, he said.

Similarly, an independent portal has also been started to resolve citizens' grievances related to the issue.

Read Also
Vasai-Virar Faces 50,000 Duplicate Entries In Voter Roll; Voters Asked To Choose Single Booth
article-image

Land parcels are being searched to set up shelters for aggressive and rabid dogs, he said.

These figures are factored in in over 30 lakh cases of dog bites reported across Maharashtra in the last six years, an alarming number that averages to approximately 1,369 such incidents every day across the state.

Shinde had told the legislative assembly on Wednesday that there has been a significant increase in dog bite cases both in rural and urban parts of the state. Besides these cases, as many as 30 people have died due to rabies between 2021 and 2023.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Insights On Mumbai Redevelopment: Maharashtra Govt To Finalise Comprehensive Self-Redevelopment...

Insights On Mumbai Redevelopment: Maharashtra Govt To Finalise Comprehensive Self-Redevelopment...

Mumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures

Mumbai Records Over 1.28 Lakh Stray Dog Bites In 2024; Authorities Ramp Up Control Measures

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 13, 2025: City Wakes Up To A Chill Weekend Overshadowed By Haze; AQI...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 13, 2025: City Wakes Up To A Chill Weekend Overshadowed By Haze; AQI...

Navi Mumbai: CREDAI BANM 24th Property Exhibition Kickstarts At CIDCO Exhibition Centre In Vashi

Navi Mumbai: CREDAI BANM 24th Property Exhibition Kickstarts At CIDCO Exhibition Centre In Vashi

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 2 Factory Owners, Employees Of Murder In 2013 Intruder Death Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 2 Factory Owners, Employees Of Murder In 2013 Intruder Death Case