Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 13, 2025: City Wakes Up To A Chill Weekend Overshadowed By Haze; AQI Slips Into Unhealthy Range At 220

Mumbai: Mumbai experienced a crisp and relatively cool start to Saturday, offering residents a brief respite from the city’s usual humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures were expected to range between a minimum of around 16°C and a maximum of 32°C, making it one of the more pleasant winter days this season. Clear skies and mild winds contributed to the comfortable feel, drawing many residents outdoors during the early hours.

Mumbai, Maharashtra : Visuals from western express highway and bandra area, area show air quality in the poor category, with an AQI of around 188 pic.twitter.com/C3b38Mh6DX — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

However, the inviting weather concealed a continuing environmental concern. A thin haze lingered over large parts of the city, serving as a visible reminder of Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality. Data released by air quality monitoring platform AQI.in showed that the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 220 on Saturday morning, placing it in the ‘unhealthy’ category. Such levels can pose health risks, particularly to children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

The persistent pollution is attributed largely to Mumbai’s ongoing infrastructure expansion. Dust and fine particulate matter generated by multiple large-scale government projects, including metro corridors, coastal road works, bridge construction and extensive road widening, continue to majorly impact air quality. In addition, numerous private real estate developments underway across the city add to the pollution load, especially during dry winter months when dust tends to linger in the air.

Several Areas Report Severe To Hazardous Air Quality

AQI readings across different areas revealed sharp disparities. The Wadala Truck Terminal emerged as the most polluted hotspot, recording a staggering AQI of 424, categorised as ‘hazardous’. At this level, even healthy individuals may experience adverse health effects. Several other areas also reported alarmingly high pollution levels. Matunga recorded an AQI of 328, while Deonar stood at 306, both falling in the ‘severe’ category. Colaba and Chembur followed closely, registering AQI levels of 305 and 304, respectively.

Conditions were relatively better in some suburban areas, though still far from ideal. Kandivali East stood at 73, Parel–Bhoiwada recorded an AQI of 88 and Jogeshwari East at 95, all within the ‘moderate’ range. However, pollution levels worsened in other suburbs, with Borivali East recording an AQI of 150 and Malad West 173, both classified as ‘poor’.

For reference, AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 150 ‘poor’, 151 to 200 ‘unhealthy’, and anything above 200 falls into the ‘hazardous’ category. Despite the pleasant winter weather, Mumbai’s ongoing battle with air pollution continues to overshadow the city’s mornings.

