Insights On Mumbai Redevelopment: Maharashtra Govt To Finalise Comprehensive Self-Redevelopment Policy For Ageing SRA And SRD Housing

Representative Image |

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to finalize a comprehensive self-redevelopment policy aimed at revitalizing ageing buildings under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the earlier Slum Redevelopment (SRD) schemes. This move addresses long-standing concerns over dilapidated housing structures that now pose significant safety risks to residents, many of which are nearing four decades old.

The announcement follows discussions in the state legislative council, where the issue was raised during question hour. Member Sachin Ahir highlighted the urgent need for redevelopment in rehabilitated schemes, emphasizing the dangers faced by occupants in these outdated complexes.

Replying on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai outlined the government's approach. The July 23, 2025, housing policy already includes provisions for redeveloping precarious buildings. Additionally, the SRA has been directed to amend the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR-2034) and associated by-laws to support self-redevelopment initiatives.

A joint plan involving the urban development and housing departments is set to be completed within two months, incorporating insights from relevant stakeholders to ensure a practical and effective framework.

The government is reviewing a detailed report from the Pravin Darekar-led Cooperative Housing Societies Self-Redevelopment – Cluster Redevelopment Study Committee. This 300-page document, submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, focuses on accelerating pending projects while protecting residents' interests.

Darekar noted that the recommendations could provide relief to thousands of families in Mumbai by facilitating access to modern, upgraded homes. Demands include additional Floor Space Index (FSI) and relaxations on requirements like minimum road widths to enhance project feasibility.

Since the 2019 policy, 18 out of 19 key demands have been addressed, with a new committee formed in April 2025 to incorporate evolving needs through practical suggestions.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab called for the policy to encompass buildings from the 1991 SRD scheme, the precursor to the 1995 SRA. Many of these structures have deteriorated, and their inclusion would broaden the policy's impact on Mumbai's ageing housing stock.

Urgent Redevelopment Needed: Ageing SRA and SRD buildings, some four decades old, require immediate attention to mitigate safety risks.

Policy Amendments: SRA to update DCPR-2034 and by-laws; joint departmental plan due in two months.

Committee Insights: Darekar report's feasible recommendations to be integrated, focusing on project acceleration and resident protections.

Regulatory Relaxations: Calls for extra FSI and eased conditions to make self-redevelopment viable.

Expanded Scope: Potential inclusion of 1991 SRD projects to address a wider range of dilapidated housing.

This policy could unlock stalled redevelopment efforts, alleviating Mumbai's housing shortages and promoting urban renewal. By enabling self-redevelopment, it empowers housing societies to modernize while balancing development with community needs.

As Mumbai continues to evolve, such regulatory advancements are crucial for creating safer, more sustainable living environments.

Pantheion Real Estate Developers is a design-led redevelopment firm based in Mumbai. Through its “Insights on Mumbai Redevelopment” series, Pantheion shares analysis on housing policy, regulatory developments, and urban transformation. Specializing in society redevelopment consultancy and luxury projects in areas like Bandra West and Khar West, Pantheion helps societies navigate complex processes to build modern homes that preserve legacies and enhance quality of life.