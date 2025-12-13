Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Traffic Diversions Announced In Mumbai On December 14 Amid Kolkata Fiasco | Know Restrictions For Roads Around Wankhede Stadium

Lionel Messi | Image: Inter Miami/ X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has announced traffic diversions as football fans in the city are set for a major attraction, with Argentina skipper and World Cup winner Lionel Messi scheduled to visit Mumbai on December 14. The global football icon will visit Wankhede Stadium, where the event is set to begin at 5 pm. With a large turnout expected, the police have put special traffic arrangements and diversions in place to manage crowd movement and ensure smooth traffic flow in and around the stadium area.

Timings of diversion in Mumbai

According to Mid Day, diversions will be effective on 14 December from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

One Way Route

- 'D' Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) & towards the junction of "E" & "C" Road

- "E" Road shall be One Why (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of 'D' Road towards its junction of 'C' Road.

Know Parking Restrictions and Road Closures

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (North Bound): Air India Junction to Mafatlal Junction will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement. Alternate Route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) Right turn by Maharshi Karve Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Mahe Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- will proceed to desired destination.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (South Bound): Princess Street Bridge to Air India Junction will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement. Alternate Route: Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- Maharshi Karve Road -Charni Road Marine Lines- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) proceed to desired destination.

Coastal Road (South Bound): Worli, Tardeo to Marine Drive will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement. Alternate Route: 1) Haji Ali Junction- Peddar Road- Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- Maharshi Karve Road Charni Road- Marine Lines -Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) proceed to desired destination. 2) From Princess Street Bridge take a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg-Vardhaman Chowk and proceed to desired destination.

Coastal Road (North Bound): Marine Drive to Worli, Tardeo will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement. Alternate Route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction), Right turn by Maharshi Karve Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- Peddar Road- Haji Ali Junction will proceed to desired destination.

Pay and Park Available On These Roads

According to the District by Zomato FAQ, parking facilities are not available at the venue. However, visitors can make use of limited parking spaces at select nearby locations

1. H. T Parekh Marg- 60 Vehicles,

2. Jivan Bima Marg-15,

3. K. Dubhash Marg - 50 Vehicles,

4. Hornimal Circle - 150 vehicles,

5. Dorabaji Tata Road-290 Vehicles

6. Vinay K. Shah Marg & Ramnath Goinka Marg- 142 vehicles

7. N.C.P.A. Marg -103 vehicles

8. Jamanalal Bajaj Marg-169 vehicles

9. Vidhan Bhavan (MMRDA)-250 Vehicles

10. Vidhan Bhavan Marg- 39 Vehicles

Lionel Messi's Mumbai Schedule

Messi’s Mumbai visit will begin with his participation in a high-profile charitable fashion showcase, where memorabilia from Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup win will be auctioned. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to charitable causes, adding a meaningful layer to the event.

As per media reports, Bollywood heavyweights such as John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff are expected to join the showcase.

Sport will take centre stage again at the Cricket Club of India, which will host a special Padel Cup. The friendly yet competitive match is set to feature cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, alongside celebrity guests. A separate 7v7 celebrity football match with Bollywood actors is also reportedly in the works, promising crowd-pleasing entertainment.

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will witness Messi in his element. The football icon will conduct an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 children, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging football talent pools. The stadium event also includes interactive penalty shootouts and a masterclass led by Messi himself, followed by a musical concert celebrating his legacy.