 Messi India Tour 2025: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Friendly Football Match Between Lionel Messi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In Hyderabad Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMessi India Tour 2025: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Friendly Football Match Between Lionel Messi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In Hyderabad Today

Messi India Tour 2025: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Friendly Football Match Between Lionel Messi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In Hyderabad Today

Rahul Gandhi will attend a friendly football match featuring Lionel Messi at Hyderabad’s RGI Cricket Stadium on Saturday evening. The match, part of the GOAT India Tour, will see teams Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars play. Telangana CM and Messi will join on the field before the game. Gandhi will arrive in Hyderabad at 4:30 PM and depart for Delhi by 10:30 PM.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Messi India Tour 2025: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Friendly Football Match Between Lionel Messi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In Hyderabad Today | File Pics

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend the GOAT India Tour event featuring football legend Lionel Messi at the RGI Cricket Stadium here on Saturday evening, Telangana Congress sources said.

A friendly match will be played between the two teams -- Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars. These two teams will be playing a 15-20 minute friendly match and five minutes before the game, the chief minister, a football enthusiast and Messi will join and will dribble the ball together.

Rahul Gandhi will land here on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel where Messi will be staying.

Read Also
VIDEO: Luis Suarez Sparks Meme Fest With 'Casual' Walk As Messi Gets Mobbed At Kolkata Airport...
article-image

After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other Indian Dishes
PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other Indian Dishes
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch Viral Video
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Urges Farmers To Adopt Practices That Protect Soil Health
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Urges Farmers To Adopt Practices That Protect Soil Health
VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival
VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event at the RGI Cricket stadium.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said security would be provided with 3,000 personnel.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Messi In Kolkata; Football Legend Clicks Picture With AbRam - Watch Viral Video

VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival

VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival

'This Is A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity': Lionel Messi Mania Crosses Borders As Nepalese Fan...

'This Is A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity': Lionel Messi Mania Crosses Borders As Nepalese Fan...

Messi India Tour 2025: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Friendly Football Match Between Lionel Messi,...

Messi India Tour 2025: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Friendly Football Match Between Lionel Messi,...

VIDEO: Young Fan Holds 'Save Indian Football' Placard In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Arrives For GOAT...

VIDEO: Young Fan Holds 'Save Indian Football' Placard In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Arrives For GOAT...