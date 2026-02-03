'Big Future Ahead...': Ashwin Full Of Praise For This Australian Youngster Amid ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Show

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lavished praise on young Australian star Oliver Peake. Peake was in action the AUS vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash on Tuesday. While Australia did not win the game, the 19-year-old smashed a century to keep his side in the hunt.

Ashwin was in awe of the youngster's talent and backed him to have a bright future in the game.

"One hell of a knock by the Australian U19 captain Oliver Peake. Calculated, composed, and solid under pressure in a big game. Big future ahead #Under19WorldCup. Remember the last ball 6 he hit for the @RenegadesBBL against the @ScorchersBBL ?" Ashwin posted on X.

Peake walked into bat with Australia 47/2 in their chase of 278. The left-hander held through the innings as the defending champions suffered a collapse in the middle overs. Peake batted through without any difficulty. The Australian captain was the lone warrior as he took the game deep. He was eventually dismissed for a 100, with England winning the game by 27 runs.

Peake had earlier hit a last ball 6 for the Melbourne Renegades against eventual champions Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.