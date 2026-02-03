Delhi Capitals Reach 4th Consecutive WPL Final, To Face RCB After 7-Wicket Eliminator Win

Delhi Capitals have reached yet another final with a complete domination of the Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2026 Eliminator. Chasing 169, Capitals made a mockery of the score in a dominating performance. Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee put on 89 in the first 8 overs to seal the win, before Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt getting them over the line.

It marks the 4th straight season that Delhi Capitals have made it to the finals. Delhi finished top of the standings on all 3 occassions, but finished second best in the summit clash. They will now face RCB in the WPL 2026 Final on February in a repeat of the 2024 clash.

Delhi won the toss and put Gujarat into bat. Beth Mooney held anchor after Nandni Sharma and Chinelle Henry rocked the Giants in the powerplay. Mooney had able company in Georgia Wareham and Kashvee Gautam as GG put on a competitive 168 on the board.

Delhi however broke no sweat as they chased the total down. Having suffered two close defeats to the Giants but showed no signs of nerves in Baroda. Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma smashed 89 in 43 balls for the opening wicket. Despite their departure in quick succession, Jemimah was aggressive and got the job done.