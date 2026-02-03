 'What Worries Me...': MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On India's Chances At T20 World Cup 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'What Worries Me...': MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On India's Chances At T20 World Cup 2026

'What Worries Me...': MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On India's Chances At T20 World Cup 2026

Former India captain MS Dhoni has singled out his biggest worry ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Dhoni called the Suryakumar Yadav-led side as amongst the most dangerous sides given their experience and ability under pressure. However, the 2007 T20 World Cup winning captain suggested that toss could be an important factor should dew play a part late in the day.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain MS Dhoni has revealed his biggest worry ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Dhoni led the team to the title in the 2007 T20 World Cup and captained the side in 5 more tournaments. One of the greatest leaders in the history of the game, the CSK legend lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav's side ahead of the tournament.

"It is one of the most dangerous teams - they have the experience in this format, have played under pressure - what worries me, I hate dew, dew changes a lot of things, even when I was playing, what scared me was dew, toss becomes important".

Dew is likely to be a major factor with India set to play all their games late in the day. With moisture on the surface and the ground, bowling becomes difficult, especially in the second innings. Dhoni was mentor in India's 2021 World Cup campaign, where toss was a crucial factor and India crashed out in the group stage.

India begin their campaign on February 7 against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will face off against the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Namibia in the group stages.

FPJ Shorts
US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier
US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier
State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC Exams
State Board Revises Copy-Free Exam Plan, Adds CCTV Norms And Supervisor Shuffle Ahead Of SSC And HSC Exams
Palghar Court Convicts Man For Cheque Bounce, Orders ₹11.30 Lakh Compensation Or 6 Months Jail
Palghar Court Convicts Man For Cheque Bounce, Orders ₹11.30 Lakh Compensation Or 6 Months Jail
Amruta Khanvilkar Reveals If Emraan Hashmi Was Insecure On The Sets Of Taskaree: 'A Huge Star Like Him…' | Exclusive
Amruta Khanvilkar Reveals If Emraan Hashmi Was Insecure On The Sets Of Taskaree: 'A Huge Star Like Him…' | Exclusive
Read Also
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Will Mohsin Naqvi Make Boycott U-Turn After Bangladesh Elections On...
article-image

India come into the tournament as defending champions having lifted the 2024 title under Rohit Sharma. Since then, the Men in Blue have not lost a bilateral T20I series under captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What Worries Me...': MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On India's Chances At T20 World Cup 2026
'What Worries Me...': MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On India's Chances At T20 World Cup 2026
NBA Legend LeBron James Explains Why He Enjoys Being The Villain On 'Mind The Game' Podcast | VIDEO
NBA Legend LeBron James Explains Why He Enjoys Being The Villain On 'Mind The Game' Podcast | VIDEO
Delhi Capitals Reach 4th Consecutive WPL Final, To Face RCB After 7-Wicket Eliminator Win
Delhi Capitals Reach 4th Consecutive WPL Final, To Face RCB After 7-Wicket Eliminator Win
'Big Future Ahead...': Ashwin Full Of Praise For This Australian Youngster Amid ICC U19 World Cup...
'Big Future Ahead...': Ashwin Full Of Praise For This Australian Youngster Amid ICC U19 World Cup...
WATCH: Viral Video Shows RCB Pacer Lauren Bell Dancing During Practice Session Ahead Of WPL 2026...
WATCH: Viral Video Shows RCB Pacer Lauren Bell Dancing During Practice Session Ahead Of WPL 2026...