'What Worries Me...': MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On India's Chances At T20 World Cup 2026

Former India captain MS Dhoni has revealed his biggest worry ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Dhoni led the team to the title in the 2007 T20 World Cup and captained the side in 5 more tournaments. One of the greatest leaders in the history of the game, the CSK legend lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav's side ahead of the tournament.

"It is one of the most dangerous teams - they have the experience in this format, have played under pressure - what worries me, I hate dew, dew changes a lot of things, even when I was playing, what scared me was dew, toss becomes important".

Dew is likely to be a major factor with India set to play all their games late in the day. With moisture on the surface and the ground, bowling becomes difficult, especially in the second innings. Dhoni was mentor in India's 2021 World Cup campaign, where toss was a crucial factor and India crashed out in the group stage.

India begin their campaign on February 7 against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will face off against the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Namibia in the group stages.

India come into the tournament as defending champions having lifted the 2024 title under Rohit Sharma. Since then, the Men in Blue have not lost a bilateral T20I series under captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir.