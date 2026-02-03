 IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Will Mohsin Naqvi Make Boycott U-Turn After Bangladesh Elections On Feb 12?
Pakistan have sent shockwaves with a hardline stance of not playing the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The directive comes directly from the government, in support of Bangladesh's ouster from the tournament. However, reports suggest Pakistan could soften their stance depending on the elections in Bangladesh on February 12.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
There is a school of thought that Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of his country, might just make a U-turn once the general elections are held in Bangladesh on February 12 and a democratic government takes charge instead of the present one headed by Mohammed Yunus.

"Naqvi more than a cricket administrator is a politician, who is not one bit bothered about the welfare of the national team. He is trying to score a brownie point with his and could well flip once elections are held on February 12.

"There would still be two days before the India game and things could just change. Else he knows that Pakistan could be ostracised," another source tracking Pakistan cricket told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan national cricket team has landed in Colombo as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, even as turmoil surrounds their planned boycott of the high-profile Group A clash against India. Videos and images circulated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) show the team in their World Cup kit arriving in Sri Lanka ahead of the tournament’s start on February 7.

