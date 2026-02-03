IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: ICC Waits On PCB As Boycott Threat Leaves Board Meeting Uncertain, Says Report

Image: Asia Cup/X

The controversy over Pakistan’s intention to boycott its high-profile T20 World Cup group-stage match against India has taken another dramatic turn, with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) planned board meeting still unresolved and no formal action taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The situation has left cricket’s governing body and other stakeholders in a state of procedural uncertainty, as the ICC waits for an official communication from the PCB confirming its stance on forfeiting the February 15 fixture in Colombo. To date, the only declaration has been a government directive posted on social media, instructing the Pakistan team not to take the field against India despite approving its participation in the tournament overall.

Under ICC protocols, a social media post does not qualify as formal notice of a team’s intention to forfeit a match. As a result, the world body has not moved forward with scheduling or concluding a board meeting to discuss potential decisions or sanctions.

The crux of the impasse lies in the fact that the PCB has not yet officially written to the ICC to communicate its intended boycott of the India match. Without that step, the governing body is unable to formally deliberate or impose penalties, even as its earlier public statement strongly criticized the notion of selective participation.

Is PCB deliberately making ICC wait?

Officials familiar with the situation have suggested that the PCB’s inaction at the procedural level, failing to send formal notice, may be deliberate, leaving open options for negotiation or last-minute reversal. It also delays any binding determination on what punitive measures, if any, might be taken against Pakistan if they ultimately fail to appear for the match.

The broader context of this controversy stems from deep-seated political tensions between India and Pakistan, which have spilled over into global cricket administration. Pakistan’s government cited broader regional issues when announcing its boycott decision, while the ICC has urged the PCB to reconsider in the interest of sporting integrity and the global cricket community.