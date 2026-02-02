ICC T20 World Cup 2026: DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai To Host India 'A', India vs South Africa Matches

The schedule and broadcast information for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches has been confirmed, with a total of 16 games taking place between 2 and 6 February before the tournament's official start on 7 February.
Four cities across the two co-host nations India and Sri Lanka will the host warm-up matches.
In India, two grounds at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will play host to fixtures, while the remaining warm-up matches in India will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Over in Colombo, the SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium, and Colombo Cricket Club Ground will all play host in the Sri Lankan capital.
For fans wishing to attend USA v India ‘A’ (2 February) and India v South Africa (4 February) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, tickets are available to purchase online at https://in.bookmyshow.com or in person at the venue’s box office.
Full warm-up schedule (all times local)
2 February
Afghanistan v Scotland, BBCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm
USA v India 'A', DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 5pm
Canada v Italy, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7pm
3 February
Oman v Sri Lanka 'A', Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 1pm
Netherlands v Zimbabwe, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 3pm
Nepal v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 5pm
4 February
Scotland v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru – 1pm
Afghanistan v West Indies, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm
Pakistan v Ireland, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo – 5pm
India v South Africa, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm
5 February
Zimbabwe v Oman, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 11am
Nepal v Canada, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 1pm
Australia v Netherlands, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 5pm
New Zealand v USA, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm
6 February
Italy v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 3pm
India 'A' v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 5pm
How to watch
Video highlights will be available for all matches across ICC Digital channels.
Additionally, the following matches will show live globally. In some regions, these will be available on the channels of the official ICC licensees (see details below). In all remaining territories, fans will be able to watch for free on ICC.tv.
Live streamed matches (all times local):
2 February
Afghanistan v Scotland - 3pm
USA v India 'A' – 5pm
Canada v Italy – 7pm
3 February
Nepal v UAE – 5pm
4 February
Afghanistan v West Indies – 3pm
Pakistan v Ireland – 5pm
India v South Africa – 7pm
5 February
Nepal v Canada – 1pm
New Zealand v USA – 7pm
6 February
Italy v UAE – 3pm
India 'A' v Namibia – 5pm
Broadcast details
India
India v South Africa available on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar
Select matches live on Jio Hotstar: Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India 'A', Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, Namibia v India 'A'
Highlights available across ICC digital channels including ICC.tv