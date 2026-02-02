ICC T20 World Cup 2026: DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai To Host India 'A', India vs South Africa Matches

ICC T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

The schedule and broadcast information for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches has been confirmed, with a total of 16 games taking place between 2 and 6 February before the tournament's official start on 7 February.

Four cities across the two co-host nations India and Sri Lanka will the host warm-up matches.

In India, two grounds at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will play host to fixtures, while the remaining warm-up matches in India will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Over in Colombo, the SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium, and Colombo Cricket Club Ground will all play host in the Sri Lankan capital.

For fans wishing to attend USA v India ‘A’ (2 February) and India v South Africa (4 February) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, tickets are available to purchase online at https://in.bookmyshow.com or in person at the venue’s box office.

Full warm-up schedule (all times local)

2 February

Afghanistan v Scotland, BBCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm

USA v India 'A', DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 5pm

Canada v Italy, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7pm

3 February

Oman v Sri Lanka 'A', Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 1pm

Netherlands v Zimbabwe, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 3pm

Nepal v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 5pm

4 February

Scotland v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru – 1pm

Afghanistan v West Indies, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm

Pakistan v Ireland, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo – 5pm

India v South Africa, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm

5 February

Zimbabwe v Oman, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 11am

Nepal v Canada, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 1pm

Australia v Netherlands, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 5pm

New Zealand v USA, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm

6 February

Italy v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 3pm

India 'A' v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 5pm

How to watch

Video highlights will be available for all matches across ICC Digital channels.

Additionally, the following matches will show live globally. In some regions, these will be available on the channels of the official ICC licensees (see details below). In all remaining territories, fans will be able to watch for free on ICC.tv.

Live streamed matches (all times local):

2 February

Afghanistan v Scotland - 3pm

USA v India 'A' – 5pm

Canada v Italy – 7pm

3 February

Nepal v UAE – 5pm

4 February

Afghanistan v West Indies – 3pm

Pakistan v Ireland – 5pm

India v South Africa – 7pm

5 February

Nepal v Canada – 1pm

New Zealand v USA – 7pm

6 February

Italy v UAE – 3pm

India 'A' v Namibia – 5pm

Broadcast details

India

India v South Africa available on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar

Select matches live on Jio Hotstar: Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India 'A', Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, Namibia v India 'A'

Highlights available across ICC digital channels including ICC.tv